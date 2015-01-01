पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अगले 3 दिन राहत नहीं:6 डिग्री गिरा तापमान, 2 सालों में रविवार की रात सबसे सर्द, आज और बढ़ेगी ठंड

रांची41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खिली धूप के बावजूद ठंडी हवाएं बढ़ा रही थीं कनकनी, 26 से बढ़ सकता है तापमान

(चुलबुल) रांची में रविवार का तापमान 6 डिग्री सेल्सियस गिर गया। शनिवार को जहां शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 17.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया, वहीं रविवार को यह घटकर 11.7 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। दो साल बाद 22 नवंबर का दिन सबसे अधिक सर्द रही। इससे पहले 2017 में 22 नवंबर को रांची का न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री, 2018 में 12.2 डिग्री और 2019 में 13 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया था।

मौसम विभाग ने अगले तीन दिनों तक इसी प्रकार ठंड बरकरार रहने की संभावना जताई है। रविवार को मौसम साफ रहा। सुबह में हल्का कोहरा छाए रहने के बाद पूरे दिन धूप खिली रही लेकिन ठंडी हवाएं कनकनी बढ़ा रही थीं।

चार सालों में ऐसा रहा 22 नवंबर को तापमान

11.0 डिग्री- 2017 12.2 डिग्री- 2018 13.0 डिग्री- 2019 11.7 डिग्री- 2020

अगले 5 दिनों में ऐसा रहेगा रांची का तापमान

दिनांक न्यूनतम अधिकतम
23 नवंबर 10 डिग्री 27 डिग्री
24 नवंबर 11 डिग्री 27 डिग्री
25 नवंबर 12 डिग्री 26 डिग्री
26 नवंबर 15 डिग्री 24 डिग्री
27 नवंबर 15 डिग्री 24 डिग्री

नोट. आंकड़े डिग्री सेल्सियस में

बदलते मौसम में सेहत का रखें ख्याल बढ़ती ठंड आपको कर सकती है बीमार

बढ़ती ठंड का असर हमारे स्वास्थ्य पर पड़ेगा। गिरते तापमान के कारण मौसम में रूखापन आ जाता है। इससे त्वचा, एलर्जी और वायरल इंफेक्शन का खतरा बढ़ जाता है। रिम्स के मेडिसिन विभाग के डॉ. संजय कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि इस मौसम में एलर्जी के कारण सर्दी, खांसी, बुखार होना आम है। अधिक ठंड के कारण खून की नालियां सिकुड़ जाती हैं, ऐसे में हार्ट अटैक, पैरालाइसिस का खतरा रहता है।

डॉक्टर की सलाह: जिन्हें एलर्जी है, वे मास्क और टोपी पहन कर रहें: डॉ. संजय के अनुसार ऐसे मौसम में खुद का बचाव करना जरूरी है। अपने शरीर को ढक कर रखें। जिन लोगों को एलर्जी है, वे मास्क और टोपी पहन कर रहें। इससे उन्हें सर्दी-खासी पकड़ने की संभावना कम होगी। गर्म चीजों का सेवन करें और गर्म पानी पीएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें