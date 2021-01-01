पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रांची यूनिवर्सिटी:34वां दीक्षांत समारोह 25 से 28 के बीच होगा, यूजी- पीजी के 56 टॉपरों को मिलेेंगे गोल्ड; इनमें 37 छात्राएं

रांची2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
  • पीजी, पीएचडी, एमफिल के पास आउट स्टूडेंट्स को बाद में डिग्री प्रदान की जाएगी
  • पहले टॉपरों के साथ पीजी, पीएचडी, एमफिल के पास आउट स्टूडेंट्स को डिग्री दी जाती थी

रांची यूनिवर्सिटी का 34वां दीक्षांत समारोह 25 से 28 फरवरी के बीच होगा। पहली बार सिर्फ यूजी और पीजी (प्रोफेशनल कोर्सों समेत) के टॉपरों को गोल्ड मेडल और सर्टिफिकेट बतौर मुख्य अतिथि द्वारा दिए जाएंगे। पीजी, पीएचडी, एमफिल के पास आउट स्टूडेंट्स को बाद में डिग्री प्रदान की जाएगी। पहले टॉपरों के साथ पीजी, पीएचडी, एमफिल के पास आउट स्टूडेंट्स को डिग्री दी जाती थी। दीक्षांत में यूजी और पीजी के कुल 56 टॉपरों को गोल्ड मेडल समारोह में दिए जाएंगे, जिसमें 37 बेटियां हैं। बताते चलें कि 33 वें दीक्षांत में राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद मुख्य अतिथि थे, तब 56 टॉपरों में 45 बेटियां थीं। इस बार कोविड-19 के चलते सिर्फ टॉपरों को ही गोल्ड मेडल दिए जाएंगे।

ऑडिटोरियम में समारोह

रांची यूनिवर्सिटी के इतिहास में पहली बार मोरहाबादी स्थित बेसिक साइंस भवन के ऑडिटोरियम में दीक्षांत समारोह होगा। अब तक ओपन या दीक्षांत ग्राउंड में आयोजित हो रहा है। इस बार सिर्फ टॉपरों को गोल्ड मेडल दिया जाना है, इसलिए ऑडिटोरियम में समारोह आयोजित किया जाएगा।

लेक्चरर पद पर नियुक्ति के लिए हुए इंटरव्यू में 7 विषय में 16 अभ्यर्थियों का चयन

डॉ. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी यूनिवर्सिटी (डीएसपीएमयू) में पिछले दिनों अनुबंध के आधार पर 22 विषयों में लेक्चरर के पद पर नियुक्ति के लिए इंटरव्यू का आयोजन हुआ था। सोमवार को सात विषयों के रिजल्ट घोषित कर दिए गए। कुल 16 अभ्यर्थियों का चयन हुआ है। रजिस्ट्रार डॉ. अजय कुमार चौधरी ने बताया कि शेष 15 विषयों के चयनित अभ्यर्थियों की लिस्ट दो दिनों में जारी कर दी जाएगी। सभी चयनित अभ्यर्थियों को 10 दिनों में योगदान का निर्देश दिया गया है। बताते चलें कि चयनित अभ्यर्थियों को प्रतिघंटी 600 रुपए या प्रतिमाह अधिकतम 36000 रुपए दिए जाएंगे। बताते चलें कि दिसंबर और जनवरी माह में इंटरव्यू का आयोजन किया गया था। शिक्षकों की स्थाई नियुक्ति 12 वर्ष से नहीं हुई है। इसलिए अनुबंध पर नियुक्ति की जा रही है, ताकि पढ़ाई प्रभावित नहीं हो।

