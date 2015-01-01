पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तत्परता से बची जान:कांके डैम में डूबने से थम गई थी बच्चे की सांस, एनडीआरएफ की टीम ने लौटाई जिंदगी

रांची24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बच्चे को गहरे पानी से निकाला, छाती को पंप कर दी सांस
  • डूबने से हो गई थी क्लिनिकल डेथ, लेकिन ब्रेन सेल जिंदा होने से बची जान

छठ पूजा के दिन लगभग बुझ चुका एक घर का चिराग एनडीआरएफ की टीम के प्रयास से फिर से रोशन हो उठा। दरअसल, कांके डैम में शनिवार की सुबह करीब 10 बजे 4 दाेस्ताें के साथ नहाने गए एक 8 साल के बच्चे की डूबने से क्लिनिकल डेथ हाे गई थी। यानी उसकी सांसें थम चुकी थीं लेकिन ब्रेन सेल जिंदा था। ऐसे में बच्चों का शोर सुनकर एनडीआरएफ के हेड कांस्टेबल नीरज कुमार और कांस्टेबल कार्तिक मांझी व कांस्टेबल बप्पन घाेष पानी में कूद पड़े।

40 फीट गहरे पानी में चले गए बच्चे को डैम से निकाल तुरंत छाती को पंप किया फिर बप्पन ने मुंह से सांस देकर उसमें जान डाल दी। जैसे ही बच्चे के शरीर में हरकत हुई, उसे तुरंत सीसीएल अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जहां उसे हाेश आया। इसके बाद बेहतर इलाज के लिए उसे रिम्स भेजा गया। जहां पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हाेने के बाद देर शाम उसे घर भेज दिया गया। बच्चे का नाम आदित्य लोहरा है और वह मिसिर गोंदा का रहने वाला है।

रियल हीरो... कांस्टेबल बप्पन ने बच्चे की छाती को पंप करने के बाद मुंह से दी सांस

कांस्टेबल बप्पन घाेष बच्चे को पानी से बाहर निकालने के बाद अपनी गाेद में लेकर उसे बचाने का प्रयास करने लगा। इस दाैरान वहां माैजूद एनडीआरएफ के अन्य कर्मी उसकी मदद करते रहे। बप्पन ने एनडीआरएफ से मिले प्रशिक्षण के साथ अपनी सूझ-बूझ का परिचय देते हुए बच्चे काे कार्डियाे पल्मिनरी रिसेशन (सीपीआर) यानी छाती को पंप करना शुरू किया। इसके बाद बच्चे के मुंह व नाक से झाग निकलने लगा था। इसे साफ करने के बाद तुरंत बाद अपने मुंह से बच्चे की मुंह में सांस देने लगा।

बच्चाें का शाेर सुन भागते हुए पहुंचे सभी बिना देर किए तुरंत डैम में लगा दी छलांग

एनडीआरएफ टीम के लीडर इंस्पेक्टर कलामुद्दीन ने बताया कि बच्चाें द्वारा शाेर मचाए जाने के बाद वे लाेग भागते हुए माैके पर पहुंचे और पानी में छलांग लगा दी। इस दाैरान वहां से सभी बच्चे भाग गए। उन्होंने बताया कि बच्चा काे डूबे हुए सिर्फ 5 मिनट ही हुए थे। ऐसे में उसकी क्लिनिकल डेथ हाे चुकी थी। बच्चा के हर्ट और लंग्स ने काम करना बंद कर दिया था। हालांकि उसकी बायोलाॅजिकल डेथ नहीं हुई थी। किसी भी व्यक्ति की बायोलाॅजिकल डेथ 8 मिनट बाद हाेती है। यही वजह है कि एनडीआरएफ द्वारा प्राप्त प्रशिक्षण का लाभ मिला।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें