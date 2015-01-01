पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

झारखंड में मास्क पर डिबेट:मंत्री बोले-मास्क जरूरी, न भी पहनें तो दाे गज की दूरी रखें, पर यह कहते हुए न खुद ही ऐसा नहीं किया

रांची15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्वास्थ्य मंत्री बन्ना गुप्ता ने नहीं पहना मास्क।
  • स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने कहा- अस्थाई जेल में लोगों को रखने का आदेश हमने जारी नहीं किया

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री बन्ना गुप्ता मंगलवार को रिम्स पहुंचे। यहां निरीक्षण करने के बाद मीडिया से बातचीत में कहा कि मास्क जरूरी है, पर न पहनें तो दो गज की दूरी जरूर रखें। लोगों को एक-दूसरे के संपर्क में आने से रोकना होगा। सांसों और शरीर का मिलन नहीं होना चाहिए। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन सभी को करना है। यह पूछे जाने पर कि कई जिलों में मास्क नहीं पहनने पर 8-10 घंटे के लिए अस्थाई जेल में रखने की तैयारी की जा रही है, इसपर उन्होंने कहा कि इसकी जानकारी मुझे नहीं है।

अस्थाई जेल में रखने का आदेश कहां से और किस विभाग ने जारी किया है, मुझे पता नहीं। साथ ही भारी-भरकम जुर्माने की बातें अफवाह हैं। सोशल मीडिया में ऐसी बातें फैलाई जा रही हैं। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने कहा कि इससे पहले भी मास्क नहीं पहनने पर एक लाख रुपए जुर्माना भरने का दुष्प्रचार मेरे विरोधियों ने किया था, जबकि ऐसा नहीं हुआ।

सोशल मीडिया पर चल रही खबरों को आधार बनाकर ऐसी गलत-गलत बातें प्रचारित की जा रही हैं। उन्होंने लाेगों से इस मुद्दे पर सोशल मीडिया पर फैलाई जा रही बातों पर ध्यान नहीं देने का आग्रह किया है।

नियम का पालन करते एसपी बोले- मास्क न पहना तो 10 घंटे की अस्थाई जेल

स्वास्थ्य मंत्री को मास्क नहीं पहनने पर सख्ती की जानकारी ना हो, पर राज्य के कई जिलों में सख्ती शुरू हो गई है। बोकारो के एसपी चंदन कुमार झा ने कहा कि बोकारो पुलिस ने विशेष अभियान शुरू कर दिया है। अब राह चलते कोई भी व्यक्ति बगैर मास्क के पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ा तो उसे लगभग 10 घंटे अस्थाई जेल में रहना पड़ सकता है। जुर्माना भी वसूला जाएगा।

इसके लिए बोकारो, चास समेत बेरमो में आठ-नौ जगहों पर चेकिंग प्वाइंट बनाए गए हैं। वहां सघन जांच की जाएगी। जांच के दौरान जो भी व्यक्ति बिना मास्क के पकड़ा गया, तो जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। उसे 10 घंटे की अस्थाई जेल भी हो सकती है। एसपी के निर्देश पर ट्रैफिक डीएसपी पूनम मिंज ने मंगलवार को बेरमो थाने के निकट चेकिंग अभियान चलाया। मास्क और ट्रैफिक नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वालों से जुर्माना भी वसूला गया।

कोराना से दो की मौत, 233 नए मरीज मिले

झारखंड में मंगलवार को 233 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले। इनमें रांची से 93, बोकारो से 11, चतरा से 3, देवघर से 11, धनबाद से 13, दुमका से 5, पूर्वी सिंहभूम से 28, गढ़वा से 5, गुमला से 4, गिरिडीह से 3, गुमला से 4, जामताड़ा से 2, खूंटी से 4, कोडरमा से 3, लातेहार से 1, लोहरदगा से 3, पलामू से 1, रामगढ़ से 27, साहिबगंज से 5, सरायकेला से 3, सिमडेगा से 2, पश्चिमी सिंहभूम से 6 मरीज शामिल हैं। अब राज्य में कुल 107921 कोरोना मरीज हो गए हैं, जबकि मंगलवार को 191 मरीज ठीक हुए। अब 2242 एक्टिव मरीज हैं और 104724 ठीक हो चुके हैं। मंगलवार को राज्य में दो की मौत भी हो गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें