पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

भाषण:झारखंड राज्य का आंदोलन आदिवासियों के विभिन्न समुदायों की अस्मिता और पहचान को लेकर भी किया गया था- स्पीकर

रांची20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 20 साल पहले इसी अस्मिता और पृथक पहचान के लिए अलग राज्य बना

स्पीकर रवींद्रनाथ महतो ने सदन में बुधवार को अपने प्रारंभिक भाषण में कहा कि झारखंड आंदोलन यहां के आदिवासियों के विभिन्न समुदायों की अस्मिता और पहचान को लेकर भी था। 20 साल पहले इसी अस्मिता और पृथक पहचान के लिए अलग राज्य बना। यहां के आदिवासी समुदाय की वर्षों से यह मांग थी कि दस वर्षों के अंतराल पर भारत सरकार की देख-रेख में जनगणना कराई जाती है, उसमें धर्म के कॉलम में उनकी पृथक पहचान स्वीकार की जाए।

उन्हें अब तक यह पहचान नहीं मिल सकी है। उनकी सोच और भावनाओं को सम्मान देते हुए मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन के नेतृत्ववाली सरकार ने इसके लिए ठोस पहल की है। इसी आलोक में यह सत्र आहूत किया गया है। पिछले सत्र से लेकर अभी तक की छोटी अवधि में देश-विदेश में राजनीतिक पटल पर बहुत सारे परिवर्तन हो चुके हैं।

सदन की कार्यवाही अनिश्चित काल के लिए स्थगित
विशेष सत्र के बाद सदन की कार्यवाही अनिश्चित काल के लिए स्थगित कर दी गई। स्पीकर ने कार्यवाही स्थगन की घोषणा की। इसके बाद अब संभावना है कि शीतकालीन सत्र में ही कार्यवाही शुरू होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें