पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ranchi
  • The Next Three Days Will Tell Whose And How The Prices Are Going Up, The Demand Is High And The Supply Decreases, The Price Of Mustard Oil Is Rs 25 In 15 Days. Liter Increased

महंगाई:अगले तीन दिन बताएगा किसका और कैसे बढ़ रहे हैं दाम, मांग ज्यादा और सप्लाई कम होने से सरसों तेल की कीमत 15 दिनों में 25 रु. लीटर बढ़ी

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • अनलॉक के बाद बढ़ी आपकी थाली की कीमत...

काेराेना काल के बाद खाद्य वस्तुओं की कीमत में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। इससे लाेगों की भोजन की थाली की कीमत बढ़ चुकी है। इस साल अब तक सरसों तेल 50 रुपए लीटर और रिफाइन सोयाबीन तेल 40 रुपए लीटर तक महंगा हो गया है। पिछले 15 दिनों में ही सरसों तेल 25 रुपए और रिफाइन तेल 15 रुपए लीटर तक महंगा हो गया है। इस समय थोक में सरसों तेल 135 से 137 रुपए लीटर और रिफाइन तेल 108 से 112 रुपए लीटर तक बिक रहा है।

खुदरा में सरसों तेल 142 से 150 रुपए और रिफाइन तेल 115 से 120 रुपए लीटर तक बिक रहा है। कारोबारी रंजीत कुमार के अनुसार, फिलहाल खाद्य तेल की कीमत कम होने की उम्मीद नहीं है। इसकी वजह मांग और आपूर्ति के बीच बड़ा अंतर आना है। तेलों के प्रमुख कारोबारी कमल छापड़िया ने कहा कि इस समय बाहर से तेल मंगाने का खर्च भी ज्यादा पड़ रहा है। गाड़ीभाड़ा 25 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ गया है।

6 प्रमुख कारण... खाद्य तेलों के भाव बढ़ने के

  1. त्योहार में मांग बढ़ने और सरसों की उपलब्धता कम होने से कीमत बढ़ी है। सरसों की कीमत भी 15 से 20% तक बढ़ी है।
  2. पूरे विश्व में सोयाबीन दाना सहित खाद्यतेल का स्टॉक कम होने के साथ ही स्थानीय स्तर पर त्योहारी मांग बढ़ गई है।
  3. कई राज्यों में सरकारों के न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर सोयाबीन खरीद करने के आश्वासन से सोयाबीन तेलों की कीमत बढ़ी है।
  4. मलेशिया में भारी बारिश से तेल उत्पादन प्रभावित हुआ है। भारत जरूरत का 80% खाद्य तेल आयात करता है।
  5. स्थानीय स्तर पर भी जमाखोरी कर तेल की कीमतें और बढ़ाने की बात कही जा रही है। गाड़ीभाड़ा 25% बढ़ा है।
  6. भारतीय खाद्य संरक्षा और मानक प्राधिकरण ने सरसों तेल में मिलावट पर एक अक्टूबर से रोक लगाई है।

स्टॉक कम बताकर कालाबाजारी की जा रही है : खाद्य आपूर्ति मंत्री
राज्य के खाद्य आपूर्ति मंत्री रामेश्वर उरांव ने कहा कि खाद्य तेलों का स्टॉक कम बताकर कालाबाजारी की जा रही है। इसकी जिम्मेवारी केंद्र सरकार की है। केंद्र और पिछली सरकार ने स्टॉक सीमा का निर्धारण खत्म कर दिया हैं। स्टॉक लिमिट नहीं होने से लोग खूब भंडारण कर रहे हैं। दाम बढ़ने पर ही ये लोग सामान बाहर बेचते हैं। महंगाई रोकने की बेसिक जिम्मेवारी केंद्र की है। हमलोगों का प्रयास है कि दाम को कम कराया जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें