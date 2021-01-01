पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चेतावनी:900 अनुबंधित असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर का पैनल 31 मार्च तक ही है वैध, कांट्रैक्ट नहीं बढ़ा तो 28 से हड़ताल

रांची3 घंटे पहले
  • इन शिक्षकों के स्थान पर अनुबंध पर ही शिक्षकों का नया पैनल बनाने को कहा गया
  • मांग पूरी नहीं होने की स्थिति में 28 जनवरी से कांट्रैक्ट शिक्षक अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर चले जाएंगे

रांची विवि समेत राज्य के सातों विश्वविद्यायलों में पिछले 12 वर्ष से शिक्षकों के रिक्त पद नहीं भरे गए हैं। छात्रों की पढ़ाई प्रभावित न हो, इसके लिए इंटरव्यू बोर्ड ने अनुबंध पर 900 असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसरों को नियुक्त किया था। इन शिक्षकों के पैनल की वैधता इस वर्ष 31 मार्च तक ही है। उच्च एवं तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग ने इस संबंध में सभी विवि को पत्र भेजा है। इन शिक्षकों के स्थान पर अनुबंध पर ही शिक्षकों का नया पैनल बनाने को कहा गया है। अपने ऊपर मंडराते खतरे को भांपकर अनुबंध शिक्षक इसका विरोध कर रहे हैं।

झारखंड असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर संघ के संरक्षक डॉ. ब्रह्मानंद मंडल, डॉ. केके कमलेंदु, डॉ. सुमंत कुमार, डॉ. आराधना, डॉ. राकेश कुमार ने बुधवार को संयुक्त रूप से कहा कि नया पैनल बनना कहीं से उचित नहीं है। पुराने पैनल को ही 65 वर्ष तक सेवा विस्तार करना एकमात्र विकल्प है। इन लोगों ने निश्चित मानदेय निर्धारित करने की मांग सरकार से की है। मांग पूरी नहीं होने की स्थिति में 28 जनवरी से कांट्रैक्ट शिक्षक अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर चले जाएंगे। अपनी वैधता को बरकरार रखने की मांग को लेकर 900 असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर रणनीति तैयार कर रहे हैं। इनका कहना है कि यदि हमें सेवा विस्तार न दिया गया तो हम बेरोजगार हो जाएंगे। अत: सुझाव स्वीकार करें।

