  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Ranchi
  • The School Bus Driver Ran Away With The Student, Got Caught In Gumla, Got Caught In The Love Trap And Executed The Incident.

कामयाबी:स्कूल बस चालक छात्रा को लेकर भागा, गुमला में धराया, प्रेम जाल में फंसा कर दिया घटना को अंजाम

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आरोपी ड्राइवर
  • नौकरी से निकाले जाने के बाद से लगातार वह छात्रा को भगाने के फिराक में लगा हुआ था

बरियातू की एक नाबालिग छात्रा को उसी के स्कूल का बस ड्राइवर अपने प्रेम जाल में फंसा कर ले फरार हो गया है। आरोपी रोहन कुमार सिंह मूल रूप से गुमला जिले का रहने वाला है। उसके चाल-चलन से परेशान होकररवैए को देखते हुए पिछले वर्ष ही स्कूल प्रबंधन ने उसे नौकरी से निकाल दिया था। इसके बाद भी वह उस छात्रा से मिलता-जुलता रहा। नौकरी से निकाले जाने के बाद से लगातार वह छात्रा को भगाने के फिराक में लगा हुआ था।

27 अक्टूबर को वह उसे अपने साथ लेकर भाग गया। 28 अक्टूबर को छात्रा के पिता ने बरियातू थाने में अपहरण कीप्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। प्राथमिकी दर्ज होते ही पुलिस ने मोबाइल लोकेशन के आधार पर आरोपी रोहन को गुमला से गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। उसके पास से नाबालिग छात्रा को भी बरामद किया। फिलहाल, आरोपी से पुलिस पूछताछ कर रही हैै।

