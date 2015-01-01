पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेल बंगले से बिहार की सियासत:जिस सेवादार ने रांची से लालू की बात कराई, वह है राजद का प्रदेश महासचिव

शंभू नाथ. रांची24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
​चारा घोटाले में सजा काट रहे लालू यादव।
  • सेवादार के नाम पर खबरी रखे हैं लालू प्रसाद यादव ने
  • जेल मैनुअल के अनुसार सेवा में लगा कोई भी व्यक्ति मोबाइल नहीं रख सकता

​चारा घोटाले में सजा काट रहे लालू यादव पर झारखंड सरकार मेहरबान है। लालू की सुविधा का ध्यान रखते हुए सरकार ने उन्हें रिम्स का डायरेक्टर का बंगला आवंटित किया है। यहां से वह बिहार की सियासत भी चला रहे हैं। भास्कर पड़ताल में निकलकर आया कि लालू के पास जो सेवादार हैं, वे सेवा की बजाय खबरी का ज्यादा काम करते हैं। जिस सेवादार ने लालू की बात बिहार के विधायक ललन पासवान से कराई,उसका नाम इरफान अंसारी है। इसे बतौर सेवादार रखा गया है, हकीकत में वह राजद का झारखंड प्रदेश महासचिव है।

सुशील मोदी की तरफ से जो नंबर जारी किया गया है वह नंबर लालू के सेवादार इरफान अंसारी का है। इरफान अंसारी को जेल प्रबंधन ने रिम्स डायरेक्टर बंगले में लालू के सेवादार के रूप में रहने की अनुमति दी गई है लेकिन वह लालू के प्रबंधक के तौर पर काम करते हैं। इरफान अंसारी न केवल लालू यादव की लोगों से बात करवाता है बल्कि बाहर से लोगों की सूचनाओं को भी लालू तक पहुंचाता है। लालू का संदेश, चिट्‌ठी बाहर पहुंचाने का काम भी अंसारी देखता है। बिहार चुनाव के दौरान बिहार से आने वाले नेताओं की चिट्ठियों को भी लालू यादव तक पहुंचाते हुए इन्हें देखा गया था। लालू यादव कब मिल सकते हैं और किनसे मिल सकते हैं, यह भी तय करने की कड़ी इरफान से होकर ही गुजरती है। राजद के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अभय सिंह ने पुष्टि की है कि इरफान अंसारी पार्टी के महासचिव होने के साथ ही लालू के सेवादार भी है। लालू के टेलीफोन प्रकरण पर कहा-हम इस बारे में कुछ नहीं जानते, और इस पर कुछ बोलेंगे भी नहीं।

बेहद करीबी से अंसारी, लालू को किडनी देने को हो गया था तैयार

राजद नेता और कथित सेवादार इरफान अंसारी, लालू प्रसाद का बेहद करीबी और विश्वासपात्र है। लालू को जब किडनी की बीमारी थी, इरफान किडनी डोनेट करने को तैयार हो गया था। उसने कहा था- सिर्फ उसकी किडनी ही नहीं, अगर उसके परिवार के किसी भी सदस्य की किडनी मैच हो जाएगी तो वह उसका प्रत्यर्पण कराने को तैयार है। उसके परिवार में पत्नी और छह बच्चे हैं। उसने कहा था- लालू जी से उसे बेटे की तरह प्यार मिला है।

आईजी ने जेल सुपरिटेंडेंट पर फोड़ा ठीकरा, बोले- उनकी है जिम्मेदारी

जेल आईजी बीरेंद्र भूषण ने कहा- यह जिम्मेदारी जेल सुपरिटेंडेंट की है कि कोई कैदी नियमों का उल्लंघन नहीं करे। किसी भी सूरत में कैदी के पास मोबाइल नहीं पहुंच सकता है। एक बार शिकायत मिलने पर पेइंग वार्ड में छापेमारी भी की गई थी। तब लालू यादव के आसपास किसी प्रकार का मोबाइल नहीं मिला था। अगर अभी वे मोबाइल से बात कर रहे हैं तो यह नियमों का उल्लंघन है। इस संबंध में जेल सुपरिटेंडेंट को तीन बार फोन किया गया लेकिन उन्होंने एक बार भी फोन नहीं उठाया।

राज्य सरकार को कार्रवाई करना चाहिए, वर्ना हम गृह मंत्रालय से आग्रह करेंगे-भाजपा

भाजपा ने कहा राज्य सरकार को लालू प्रसाद पर करप्शन का केस दर्ज करना चाहिए। जिस सेवादार ने बात कराई, उसके मोबाइल की सीडीआर निकाली जाना चाहिए। उसने कब, कहां, किससे, कितनी देर बात कराई, इसकी जांच होना चाहिए। भाजपा के प्रदेश प्रवक्ता प्रतूल शाहदेव ने कहा हम कुछ दिनों की मोहलत दे रहे हैं, अगर राज्य सरकार ने जांच नहीं कराई तो पार्टी केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय से जांच का आग्रह करेगी।

विशेष परिस्थिति में ही बाहर निकल सकता है सेवादार

इरफान अंसारी बड़ी आसानी से रिम्स के डायरेक्टर बंगले से बाहर निकल जाता है। इस संबंध में झारखंड उच्च न्यायालय के अधिवक्ता अभय मिश्रा ने बताया- जेल मैन्युअल के मुताबिक सेवादार को विशेष परिस्थिति में ही परिसर से बाहर निकलने की अनुमति है। किसी भी सूरत में सेवादार के पास मोबाइल नहीं होना चाहिए। कैदी जहां भी इलाज करा रहा होता है उसे जेल के सभी नियमों को पालन करना होता है।

