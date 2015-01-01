पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदबू आने के बाद खुलासा:रांची में बंद कमरे से मिला DTO कर्मी का शव, पुलिस शराब को मान रही है मौत का कारण

रांची23 मिनट पहले
पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव को अंतिम संस्कार के लिए परिजनों को सौंपा जाएगा।
  • आशंका जताई जा रही है कि मौत तीन-चार दिन पहले हो गई है

सुखदेव नगर थाना क्षेत्र के देवी मंडप रोड स्थित एक मकान से रविवार को एक व्यक्ति का शव बरामद किया गया है। शव की पहचान 40 साल के सुधीर कुमार मिश्रा के रूप में हुई है। मूल रूप से सुधीर पटना का रहने वाला था। रांची के DTO ऑफिस में ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस सेक्शन में काम करता था और यहां अकेले किराए के कमरे में रह रहा था। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि उसकी मौत तीन-चार दिन पहले हो गई है। कमरे से बदबू आने के बाद पुलिस को इसकी जानकारी दी गई। सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने दरवाजा खोला तो सुधीर मृत मिला।

शराब को माना जा रहा है मौत का कारण
शुरुआती जांच में पुलिस मौत का अत्यधिक शराब पीने को मान रही है। सुखदेव नगर थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि प्रारंभिक जांच में पता चला है कि सुधीर बहुत शराब पीता था। फिलहाल शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही कुछ स्पष्ट हो पाएगा।

परिवार के लोगों को दी गई सूचना
सुधीर की मौत की खबर पुलिस ने उनके परिजनों को दे दी है। पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव को अंतिम संस्कार के लिए परिजनों को सौंपा जाएगा। इस मामले में पुलिस अपनी पूछताछ में परिवार के लोगों का बयान भी दर्ज करेगी।

