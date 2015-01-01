पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विश्व बाल दिवस आज:स्पीकर बोले-सभी बच्चों को अपनी पूर्ण क्षमता प्राप्त करने का अवसर मिलना चाहिए

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नीली रोशनी में रंगी झारखंड विधानसभा।
  • बाल अधिकारों को सम्मान, विश्व बाल दिवस पर नीले रंग से रोशन हुई झारखंड विधानसभा
  • उम्मीद है यह नीला प्रकाश झारखंड के बच्चों के अधिकारों के प्रति लोगों में जागरूकता लाएगा

झारखंड विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष रबींद्र नाथ महतो ने कहा कि मुझे दुनिया भर के उन प्रयासों से खुद को जोड़ने में गर्व है, जो आज बच्चों की समस्याओं जैसे शिक्षा, स्वास्थ, रक्षा, मानसिक स्वास्थ्य के प्रति जागरूकता एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन के हल के लिए आगे आ रहे हैं। उन्होंने बाल अधिकार सम्मेलन की 31वीं वर्षगांठ पर अपनी बात रखते हुए कहा कि प्रत्येक वर्ष विश्व बाल दिवस पर बाल अधिकारों के प्रति समर्पण और प्रतिबद्धता जताने के लिए दुनिया भर की महत्वपूर्ण इमारतों एवं कार्यालयों को नीले रंग से रोशन किया जाता है।

यह बाल अधिकार के महत्व को रेखांकित करने तथा बच्चों के मुद्दों के प्रति एकजुटता दिखाने का एक अवसर होता है। झारखंड विधानसभा 20 नवंबर तक यानी राष्ट्रीय बाल दिवस बाल दिवस तक नीले रंग में रोशन रहेगा। स्पीकर रबींद्र नाथ महतो ने कहा कि सभी बच्चे अपने लिए बेहतर भविष्य का सपना देखते हैं।

झारखंड के सभी क्षेत्रों के बच्चों एवं युवाओं से उन्होंने मुलाकात की है, जो अपने लिए बेहतर शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य और तरक्की की आकांक्षा रखते हैं। सभी बच्चों को अपनी पूर्ण क्षमता को प्राप्त करने का अवसर मिलना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि बच्चों के मुद्दों के प्रति सहयोग करके प्रसन्नता हो रही है, क्योंकि ये बच्चे अपने जीवन में परिवर्तन लाने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें