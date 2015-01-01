पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:बारिश के आसार नहीं, मौसम रहेगा खुशनुमा, आज खिली रहेगी धूप, न तेज हवाएं चलेंगी न ठंड का अहसास होगा

रांची25 मिनट पहले
  • इस दिन न्यूनतम तापमान 16 डिग्री और अधिकतम 29 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहेगा

पिछले दो सालों से दिपावली के दिन बारिश खलल डाल रही थी लेकिन इस बार साफ मौसम में दिवाली मनेगी। इस दौरान न तेज हवाएं चलेंगी और न ही ठंड का अहसास होगा। यानी दीए जलाने में कोई परेशानी नहीं होगी और न ही आपकी खुशियों में कोई कमी आएगी। इस दिन न्यूनतम तापमान 16 डिग्री और अधिकतम 29 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहेगा।

3-4 दिन पहले तक तापमान में कमी के कारण ठंड का अहसास हो रहा था, वहीं दिवाली के दिन खुशियां दोगुनी करने में मौसम का भी साथ मिलेगा।

जानलेवा हाे सकता है पटाखों से फैला प्रदूषण क्योंकि काेराेना में फेफड़े की सुरक्षा है जरूरी

दिवाली के दिन छूटनेवाले पटाखे इस बार जानलेवा सकते हैं। क्योंकि वायु प्रदूषण से सांस की बीमारी का खतरा अधिक है। कोरोना में अधिक मौतें फेफड़े से जुड़ी बीमारी के कारण हुई हैं। राज्य के 1 लाख से अधिक लोग कोरोना को हरा चुके हैं। ऐसे में प्रदूषण का बढ़ना इनके लिए खतरनाक है। प्रदूषण से जहरीली हुई हवा जब फेफड़ों तक पहुंचेगी तो इसमें ऑक्सीजन की मात्रा कम हो सकती है। पिछले साल दिवाली के दिन वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक 276 हो गया था, इसे 100 से कम होना चाहिए। इसलिए आप ग्रीन पटाखें ही जलाएं, क्योंकि यह पर्यावरण के साथ-साथ लोगों के स्वास्थ्य के लिए भी कम हानिकारक है।

