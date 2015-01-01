पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोकार्पण:ऐसी कोई समस्या नहीं है, जिसका समाधान गीता में नहीं- सरस्वती

रांची24 मिनट पहले
  • चंपा भाटिया लिखित पुस्तक गीता में ज्ञान योग का लोकार्पण

साध्वी सम्युक्तानंद सरस्वती ने कहा कि श्रीमद्भागवत गीता सनातन धर्म की धरोहर है। गीता शास्त्र नहीं, शस्त्र भी है। संसार रूपी वृक्ष को छेदने के लिए यह एकमात्र अस्त्र है। इसकी सहायता से संसार से अपने को मुक्त करा सकते हैं। सभी को अपनाना चाहिए। गीता एक उपनिषद है। इसमें कई श्लोक उपनिषद से हैं। गीता में सारी समस्याओं का समाधान है। संसार में ऐसी कोई समस्या नहीं है जिसका समाधान गीता में नहीं है। यह शास्त्र ही नहीं विज्ञान भी है।

जीवन के जितने भी प्रश्न हैं, उन सब के समाधान इसमें है। मंगलवार को चंपा भाटिया लिखित पुस्तक गीता में ज्ञान योग के लोकार्पण के अवसर पर बतौर मुख्य वक्ता बोल रही थीं। आयोजन प्रकाशक प्रभात प्रकाशन ने रांची प्रेस क्लब में किया था। मौके पर पूर्व सूचना आयुक्त बैजनाथ मिश्र, लेखिका चंपा भाटिया, वीके गाडियान, राजेश शर्मा, संजय कृष्ण आदि मौजूद थे।

