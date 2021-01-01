पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  There Was A Dispute Over Tomato Frosting, Killing Of Danain A Month Later; One Body Hanged, The Other Found Lying On The Pier

दोहरी हत्या:टमाटर ताेड़ने पर हुआ था विवाद, एक महीने बाद दाेनाें की हत्या; एक शव काे फांसी पर लटकाया, दूसरा घाट पर पड़ा मिला

रांची3 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस ने छाेटकू-बड़कू और सलीम काे हिरासत में ले लिया

चान्हाे थाना क्षेत्र के तरंगा गांव में रविवार देर रात दाे युवकाें की उसके ही घर में पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी गई। गणेश भगत (20) का शव फंदे से झूलता मिला, जबकि मनीष उरांव (14) का शव खाट पर पड़ा था। पुलिस ने इस मामले में 3 लाेगाें काे हिरासत में लिया है।

गणेश के पिता शिबू भगत ने बताया कि चाेरेया गांव के छाेटकू-बड़कू की पत्नी उनके खेत से टमाटर ताेड़ लेती थी। विराेध करने पर छाेटकू ने हत्या की धमकी दी थी। इसके बाद पुलिस ने छाेटकू-बड़कू और सलीम काे हिरासत में ले लिया है।

