फैसला:सरना धर्म कोड और धर्मांतरित आदिवासियों का आरक्षण खत्म करने के लिए होगा बड़ा आंदोलन

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कार्तिक उरांव की जयंती- राजधानी में कई संगठनों ने श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करने के बाद की सभा

कार्तिक उरांव की 96वीं जयंती मनाई गई। कई संगठनों ने स्व. कार्तिक उरांव की प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण किया। सेमिनार का आयोजन किया गया। वनवासी कल्याण आश्रम में जनजाति सुरक्षा मंच की ओर से जन्म समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। मेघा उरांव ने कहा कि स्व. कार्तिक उरांव के सपनों को आज साकार करने की जरूरत है। अनुसूचित जनजातियों के आरक्षण का लाभ दूसरे धर्म को जो अपना लिए हैं वैसे लोग जनजाति का आरक्षण का लाभ ले रहे हैं, इस पर रोक लगनी चाहिए।

इसके लिए बड़ा आंदोलन चलाया जाएगा। मौके पर डॉ. बुटन महली, संग्राम बेसरा, नकुल तिर्की, संदीप उरांव, आरती कुजूर सहित कई ने अपने विचार रखे। इधर, मूलवासी सदान मोर्चा के केंद्रीय अध्यक्ष राजेंद्र प्रसाद ने कहा कि कार्तिक उरांव झारखंडी एकता के सच्चे अग्रदुत थे। सदानों के बारे में भी कार्तिक बाबू हमेशा चिंता करते थे। मौके पर डॉ. अनिल मिश्रा, डॉ. सुदेश कुमार साहू, डॉ. राम प्रसाद, डॉ. उमेश नंद आदि मौजूद थे।

निर्णय- अब समाज को भ्रमित करने वाले को नहीं छोड़ेंगे, सभा में कई समितियां हुईं शामिल

केंद्रीय सरना सिरम टोली में केंद्रीय सरना समिति, युवा सरना समिति सिरम टोली व राजी पड़हा सरना प्रार्थना सभा, महिला प्रकोष्ठ रांची महानगर, 22 पड़हा सांगा जतरा समिति, चेटे, नगड़ी, आदिवासी सरना समिति सिठियो, पोखर टोली सरना समिति, केंद्रीय समिति आदिवासी लोहरा समाज, झारखंड क्षेत्रीय पड़हा समिति की अगुवाई में जयंती मनाई गई। समिति के अध्यक्ष अजय तिर्की ने कहा कि आदिवासी की धर्म पहचान के लिए सरना धर्म संहिता के रूप में मुख्यमंत्री प्रस्ताव पारित कर केंद्र को भेजे। राजी पड़हा सरना प्रार्थना सभा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव डॉ. प्रवीण उरांव ने कहा कि सरना धर्म कोड की वकालत की। मौके पर प्रकाश हंस, संतोष तिर्की, किशोर लोहरा, चंद्रदेव बालमुचू सहित कई उपस्थित थे।

