पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ranchi
  • There Will Be Rain Of Nectar In The Light Of The Moon, It Is Believed That The Arrival Of Goddess Lakshmi Happens On This Day.

महासंयोग:चांद की रोशनी में होगी अमृत की वर्षा, मान्यता है कि इसी दिन धरती पर होता है माता लक्ष्मी का आगमन

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शरद पूर्णिमा आज... अमृतसिद्धि का शुभ संयोग बनेगा

शरद पूर्णिमा 30 अक्टूबर को है। अश्विन मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की पूर्णिमा पर शरद पूर्णिमा आती है। हिंदू धर्म में हर महीने की अमावस्या और पूर्णिमा का विशेष महत्व होता है, लेकिन शरद पूर्णिमा की अपनी खास महिमा है। इस दिन चांद की रोशनी से पूरी पृथ्वी जगमगा जाती है और चांद की रोशनी के रूप में अमृत की वर्षा होती है। देश में अलग-अलग राज्यों में शरद पूर्णिमा को कई नामों से जाना जाता है। इसे कोजागरी पूर्णिमा, रास पूर्णिमा और कोमुदी व्रत के रूप में जाना जाता है। शरद पूर्णिमा के दिन से शरद ऋतु का आगमन हो जाता है। यह भी मान्यता है कि शरद पूर्णिमा को देवी लक्ष्मी का आगमन होता है। शरद पूर्णिमा का शुभ मुहूर्त शाम 5.45 से अगले दिन 8.18 बजे तक है।

खुले आकाश के नीचे रखी जाती है खीर

खुले आकाश के नीचे रखी जाती है खीर
खुले आकाश के नीचे रखी जाती है खीर

शरद पूर्णिमा की रात को खीर बनाकर पूरी रात चांद की रोशनी में आसमान के नीचे रखी जाती है। अगले दिन सुबह इसे प्रसाद के तौर पर परिवार के सभी सदस्य ग्रहण करते हैं। मान्यता है कि जो भी व्यक्ति शरद पूर्णिमा पर खीर का प्रसाद ग्रहण करता है उसके शरीर से कई रोग खत्म हो जाते हैं। ज्योतिषशास्त्र के अनुसार जिन जातकों की कुंडली में चंद्रमा शुभ फल नहीं देते हैं उन्हें खीर का सेवन जरूर करना चाहिए। साल भर आने वाली सभी पूर्णिमा में शरद पूर्णिमा का विशेष रूप से इंतजार रहता है।

बढ़ती है रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता

शरद पूर्णिमा के दिन चांद अपनी 16 कलाओं से युक्त होकर धरती पर अमृत की वर्षा करता है। शरद पूर्णिमा की रात को छत पर खीर को रखने के पीछे वैज्ञानिक तथ्य हैं कि खीर, दूध और चावल से बनकर तैयार होती है। लेक्टिक नाम का एक अम्ल होता है। यह एक ऐसा तत्व है जो चंद्रमा की किरणों से अधिक मात्रा में शक्ति को सोखता है। वहीं, चावल में स्टार्च होने के कारण यह प्रक्रिया आसान हो जाती है।
5 शुभ योगों में उदित होगा चंद्रमा

चंद्रमा का उदित पांच शुभ योगों में होगा। इसके प्रभाव से अच्छी सेहत और धन लाभ होगा। पूर्णिमा पर तिथि, वार और नक्षत्र से मिलकर सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग बन रहा है। इस योग में किए गए सभी काम सिद्ध होते हैं और मनोकामनाएं भी पूरी होती हैं। वैज्ञानिक मान्यता के अनुसार खीर चांदी के पात्र में सेवन करना चाहिए। रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता अधिक होती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें