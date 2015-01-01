पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शाह ब्रदर्स से बकाया वसूलेगी सरकार:करमपदा खदान के आयरन ओर स्टॉक की बिक्री से होगी वसूली

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
खान सचिव ने आदेश जारी कर शाह ब्रदर्स द्वारा करमपदा आयरन ओर माइंस में किए गए 5.70 लाख मीट्रिक टन आयरन ओर खनन पदार्थ के स्टॉक के उठाव की इजाजत दे दी है। आदेश में कहा गया है कि शाह ब्रदर्स ने जो खनन का स्टॉक अपने यार्ड में रखा है, उसका उठाव डीएमओ की निगरानी में किया जाए। बताते चलें कि शाह ब्रदर्स कंपनी पर सरकार का करीब 200 करोड़ रुपए बकाया है।

राज्य सरकार का जितना बकाया कंपनी के ऊपर है, उतनी कीमत के आयरन ओर की बिक्री के बाद बाकी का स्टॉक कंपनी अपनी मर्जी से बेच सकती है। आदेश में कहा गया है कि आयरन ओर की बिक्री की पूरी प्रक्रिया सरकारी खाते के जरिए की जाएगी। बता दें कि शाह ब्रदर्स को चाईबासा एवं प. सिंहभूम में आयरन ओर के लिए खनन पट्टा दिया गया था, जिसे वर्तमान सरकार ने रद्द कर दिया था। जिसके बाद शाह ब्रदर्स कोर्ट चली गई।

