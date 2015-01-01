पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:ये कतार है मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की जांच करने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों की, रांची पुलिस मेंस एसोसिएशन का चुनाव संपन्न, रिजल्ट आज

रांची16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोविड वॉरियर्स कहीं बन न जाएं शहर के कोविड कैरियर्स
  • वोटिंग करने पहुंचे ज्यादातर पुलिसकर्मियों ने मास्क का भी उपयोग भी नहीं किया

पुलिस मेंस एसोसिएशन रांची शाखा के चुनाव में कोविड गाइडलाइन का घोर उल्लंघन किया गया। यह उल्लंघन पुलिसकर्मियों ने किया, जो कोरोना के संक्रमण रोकने के लिए लोगों के मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की जांच करते हैं। पुलिसकर्मियों ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां उड़ा दी। वोटिंग करने के लिए लगी कतार में किसी ने एक-दूसरे से दूरी बनाए रखना उचित नहीं समझा। धक्का-मुक्की करते हुए घंटों वोटिंग करने का इंतजार करते रहे। वोटिंग करने पहुंचे ज्यादातर पुलिसकर्मियों ने मास्क का भी उपयोग भी नहीं किया।

1771 पुलिसकर्मी पहुंचे थे मतदान करने

चुनाव में 47 सौ मतदाताओं में से कुल 1771 ने वोट दिया। झारखंड पुलिस मेंस एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष, 2 उपाध्यक्ष, सचिव, कोषाध्यक्ष, संयुक्त सचिव, केंद्रीय सदस्य और अंकेक्षक के पदों के लिए 4 निर्दलीय समेत कुल 36 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में थे। डेलीगेट के पद के लिए कुल 186 प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में थे। पुलिसलाइन सभागार में दिनभर गहमागहमी रही। सभी प्रत्याशी अपनी-अपनी जीत का दावा करते रहे। मतदाताओं से प्रत्याशी लगातार मुलाकात कर रहे थे और उनसे अपने पक्ष में वोट की अपील कर रहे थे। रविवार की सुबह 9 बजे से वोटों की गिनती होगी।

