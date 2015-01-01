पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निगम का दिखावे का अभियान, मंजूर नहीं:ये कैसा अितक्रमण हटाओ अभियान, जिनकी पैरवी का फोन आया उनका सामान सड़क पर रहा, बाकी के जब्त

रांची22 मिनट पहले
  • पब्लिक की सुविधा नहीं, अपना खजाना भरने के लिए नगर निगम चला रहा है अभियान
  • रातू राेड, पिस्का मोड़ से पंडरा बाजार समिति तक चले अभियान में फिर दिखावा हुआ

रांची नगर निगम की टीम शुक्रवार काे लगातार चाैथे दिन विभिन्न इलाकाें से अतिक्रमण हटाने पहुंची। रातू राेड, पिस्का मोड़ से पंडरा बाजार समिति तक चले अभियान में फिर दिखावा हुआ। इंफाेर्समेंट अफसर अतिक्रमण हटाने में भेदभाव कर रहे हैं। ठेला-खाेमचा वालाें का सामान जब्त करने के साथ जुर्माना वसूला जा रहा है, जबकि पैरवी और पहुंच वालाें काे छाेड़ा जा रहा है।

दिखावे की कार्रवाई... अतिक्रमण हटाकर जाते ही सजीं दुकानें
दिखावे की कार्रवाई... अतिक्रमण हटाकर जाते ही सजीं दुकानें

शुक्रवार काे ताे इंफाेर्समेंट टीम ने सर्ड मैदान से पहले फुटपाथ पर अस्थाई हाेटल में रखा सामान जब्त कर लिया। वहां जल रहे चूल्हा काे जूताें से राैंद दिया। लेकिन, बांबे कीचन नामक एक शाॅप के सामने लगा हाेर्डिंग छाेड़ दिया। क्याेंकि, शाॅप के संचालक ने किसी काे फाेन करके इंफाेर्समेंट अफसराें की बात कराई। दूसरी ओर से बात करने वाला व्यक्ति खुद काे सूचना भवन में स्थित एक विभाग का अधिकारी बता रहा था। इसके बाद इंफाेर्समेंट अफसर बिना कुछ बाेले वहां से चलते बने।

कोर्ट कंपाउंड व रातू रोड में फुटपाथ पर दोबारा सजीं दुकानें

9 दिसंबर... कोर्ट कंपाउंड से हटाई दुकानें
9 दिसंबर... कोर्ट कंपाउंड से हटाई दुकानें
11 दिसंबर... कोर्ट कंपाउंड में फिर सजी दुकानें
11 दिसंबर... कोर्ट कंपाउंड में फिर सजी दुकानें

काेर्ट कंपाउंड और रातू राेड क्षेत्र में जिन स्थानाें पर निगम की टीम ने दाे दिन पहले अतिक्रमण हटाया, वहां दोबारा दुकानें सज गईं। लाहकाेठी, गलैक्सिया माॅल, आकाशवाणी के सामने अतिक्रमण हटने के बाद दोबारा ठेला-खाेमचा लग गए। कचहरी के काेर्ट कंपाउंड में 2 दिन पहले ही निगम की टीम ने 13 दुकानदाराें पर जुर्माना लगाकर अतिक्रमण हटाने की रस्म अदायगी की थी, वहां शुक्रवार काे सड़क के दाेनाें और ठेला-खाेमचा लग गए।

