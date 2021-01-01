पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Those People Protested For The Houses Being Constructed In Ani Village; The Construction Company Team Came To Level The Ground

लाइट हाउस प्रोजेक्ट:आनी गांव में जिनके लिए बनाए जा रहे मकान, उन्हीं लोगों ने किया विरोध; जमीन समतल करने आई निर्माण कंपनी की टीम को खदेड़ा

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • केंद्रीय शहरी आवास मंत्रालय गरीबों के लिए बना रहा रियायती मकान
  • पुलिस पहुंची और लोगों को समझा-बुझाकर शांत कराया

धुर्वा के आनी गांव में केंद्रीय शहरी आवास मंत्रालय की महत्वाकांक्षी योजना लाइट हाउस प्रोजेक्ट का विरोध शुरू हो गया है। इसका प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बीते 1 जनवरी को शिलान्यास किया था। इस योजना के तहत आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर स्थानीय लोगों को सस्ता और मजबूत घर उपलब्ध कराना है। लेकिन, आनी गांव में लाइट हाउस प्रोजेक्ट के तहत जर्मनी के 3 डी तकनीक से बनने वाले 1008 आवासों का विरोध उन्हीं लोगों ने शुरू दिया है, जिनके लिए ये आवास बनने वाले हैं।

मंगलवार को आनी टोला में प्रस्तावित साइट पर जमीन को समतल करने पहुंचे निर्माण कंपनी मैजिक्रेटस के कर्मचारियों का लोगों ने विरोध किया और उन्हें खदेड़ दिया। विरोध कर रहे लोगों का कहना है कि जिस स्थान पर लाइट हाउस बनने हैं, वहां वे लोग वर्षों से रहते आ रहे हैं। इसलिए, किसी भी हाल में वे अपना घर उजड़वा कर सरकारी घर नहीं बनने देंगे। इसकी सूचना मिलने के बाद नगरीय निदेशालय के उप निदेशक शैलेश प्रियदर्शी सहित निगम की टीम मौके पर पहुंची, लेकिन लोगों ने उन्हें भी भगा दिया। इसके बाद वहां पुलिस पहुंची और लोगों को समझा-बुझाकर शांत कराया।

अफसरों ने समझाया, फिर भी नहीं माने

नगरीय निदेशालय के अफसरों ने विरोध कर रहे लोगों को समझाने का प्रयास किया। डिप्टी डायरेक्टर ने कहा, लाइट हाउस नई टेक्नोलॉजी है, इसके जरिए एक वर्ष में 1008 फ्लैट बनेंगे। जो लोग अतिक्रमण करके यहां रह रहे हैं, उन्हीं के लिए यहां घर बनाए जा रहे हैं। इन्हें काफी कम कीमत पर पक्के मकान दिए जाएंगे। इसके बावजूद लोग मानने को तैयार नहीं हुए और विरोध करते रहे।

लोगों को समझाने के लिए कल होगी बैठक

नगरीय निदेशालय ने अब लोगों को समझाने के लिए जनप्रतिनिधियों की मदद लेने का फैसला किया है। इसी के तहत हटिया विधायक नवीन जायसवाल, मेयर आशा लकड़ा सहित स्थानीय नेताओं की उपस्थिति में 4 फरवरी को बैठक बुलाई गई है। जिसमें विरोध कर रहे लोगों को बताया जाएगा कि लाइट हाउस बनेगा तो उन्हें कितना फायदा होगा।

पुलिस जांच में जुटी... विरोध में किसी की साजिश तो नहीं

जगन्नाथपुर थाने की पुलिस के मुताबिक, आनी गांव में सरकारी जमीन के आसपास बसे लोगों का दावा है कि वहां उनके बच्चे फुटबॉल खेलते हैं। वे लोग भी वहां सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम करते हैं, इसलिए घर बन जाने से उनका ग्राउंड खत्म हो जाएगा। पुलिस इस बात की भी जांच कर रही है कि कहीं लोगों को साजिश के तहत कोई बहका तो नहीं रहा है।

विरोध करनेवालों की जमीन नहीं फिर भी उनसे करेंगे बात

नगरीय निदेशालय की निदेशक विजया जाधव ने कहा, जमीन सरकार की है। कुछ लोग जबरन उस पर दावा कर रहे हैं। जबकि, उनके फायदे के लिए ही लाइट हाउस बन रहा है। जल्द ही इसके लिए बैठक बुलाई जाएगी, ताकि विरोध करने वालों को समझाया जा सके।

पीएम मोदी ने 1 जनवरी को किया शिलान्यास..

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 1 जनवरी 2021 को झारखंड के अलावा त्रिपुरा, यूपी, एमपी, गुजरात व तमिलनाडु में लाइट हाउस प्रोजेक्ट का एक साथ ऑनलाइन शिलान्यास किया था। यह केंद्रीय शहरी आवास मंत्रालय की महत्वाकांक्षी योजना है।

