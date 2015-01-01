पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम का हाल:आज छा सकते हैं बादल, 26 और 27 को हो सकती है बारिश, शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 14 डिग्री

रांची29 मिनट पहले
मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान के अनुसार रांची में बुधवार से हल्के बादल छाए रह सकते है। 26 और 27 नवंबर को बारिश होने की भी संभावना जताई गई है। शुक्रवार से फिर से मौसम साफ रह सकता है। इस बीच शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान लगभग 14 डिग्री और उच्चतम लगभग 25 डिग्री सेल्सियस के आसपास रह सकता है। रांची में मंगलवार को मौसम साफ रहा। शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 10.1 डिग्री और उच्चतम 26.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

अगले पांच दिनों में रांची का मौसम

दिनांक न्यूनतम तापमान
25 नवंबर 120 260
26 नवंबर 140 250
27 नवंबर 150 240
28 नवंबर 140 260
29 नवंबर 150 260

