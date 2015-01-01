पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बत्ती गुल:आज बूटी, मोरहाबादी, कांके और पारसटोली में नहीं रहेगी बिजली, सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे तक बिजली बंद रहेगी

रांची28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • इसी क्रम में 33 केवी कांके ग्रिड से लेकर कांके लाइन में केबल बिछाने का कार्य होगा

गुरुवार को मरम्मत कार्य के कारण बड़े इलाके में बिजली आपूर्ति बंद रहेगी। 11 केवी बरियातू और बूटी फीडर में सब स्टेशन से दोपहर 12 बजे से दोपहर 1 बजे तक बिजली बंद रहेगी। इस दौरान मेंटनेंस कार्य होगा। पारस टोली फीडर से सुबह 11.35 बजे से दोपहर 1.05 तक केबल बिछाने और ट्रांसफार्मर चार्जिंग को लेकर बिजली बंद रखी जाएगी। अंडरग्राउंड केबल बिछाने को लेकर 11 केवी न्यू मोरहाबादी फीडर सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर 12.30 बजे तक बंद रहेगी।

इसी क्रम में 33 केवी कांके ग्रिड से लेकर कांके लाइन में केबल बिछाने का कार्य होगा। इसके कारण सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे तक बिजली बंद रहेगी। इससे कांके, पिठोरिया, सुकुरहुटू, रिनपास, होचर, बीएयू, मोरहाबादी, टैगोर हिल रोड, सरई टांड, साउथ ऑफिस पाड़ा, जयप्रकाश नगर, बरियातू रोड, पीएचइडी कॉलोनी सहित आसपास के इलाके प्रभावित रहेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें