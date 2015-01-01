पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अब बिना मास्क निकले तो खैर नहीं:ट्रैफिक पुलिस बिना मास्क वाहन चालकों से 500 और बिना हेलमेट 1000 रुपए वसूलेगी जुर्माना

रांची29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिना मास्क पकड़े गए तो होगी कोरोना जांच, पॉजिटिव आए तो सीधे भेजे जाएंगे कोविड सेंटर
  • दो टेस्टिंग सेंटर सैनिक मार्केट और जिला स्कूल में बनेंगे

कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने सख्ती बरतनी शुरू कर दी। बाइक में बिना मास्क और बिना हेलमेट के चले तो अब दोनों का अलग-अलग जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। डीसी छवि रंजन ने कहा कि आपदा प्रबंधन एक्ट के सेक्शन 179 के तहत अगर कोई वाहन चालक मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट का उल्लंघन करता है तो 500 रुपए मास्क का और 1000 रुपए बिना हेलमेट का फाइन कटेगा। साथ ही, नजदीक के स्टेटिक टेस्टिंग सेंटर में कोरोना जांच कराई जाएगी।

रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने पर व्यक्ति को होम आइसोलेशन में नहीं, सीधे कोविड सेंटर भेजा जाएगा। हालांकि, बिना मास्क पैदल घूमने वालों से जुर्माना वसूलने का प्रावधान नहीं है। मंगलवार को कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन के उल्लंघन करने वाले व्यक्तियों पर लगाम लगाने को लेकर डीसी की अध्यक्षता में समाहरणालय सभागार में एसएसपी, डीडीसी, एसडीओ, नगर निगम के डीएमसी, सिविल सर्जन व डीएसपी मुख्यालय सहित अन्य ने बैठक की।

अभियान चलेगा...मोबाइल टेस्टिंग वैन से भी होगी जांच

बिना मास्क के घूमने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ जिला प्रशासन व पुलिस प्रशासन की संयुक्त टीम मजिस्ट्रेट की मौजूदगी में चेकिंग अभियान चलाएगी। अभियान के दौरान रांची शहर में कोविड-19 जांच के लिए बनाए गए स्टेटिक टेस्टिंग सेंटर के अलावा दो और टेस्टिंग सेंटर सैनिक मार्केट और जिला स्कूल में बनेंगे। बिना मास्क के घूमने वाले लोगों की इन सेंटरों में जांच होगी। इसके अलावा मोबाइल टेस्टिंग वैन के माध्यम से भी बिना मास्क के घूमने वाले लोगों की जांच की जाएगी।

दुकान में भी कर्मियों को लगाना होगा मास्क

शहर की दुकानों और प्रतिष्ठानों में कोविड-19 के संक्रमण के रोकथाम के लिए जारी दिशा-निर्देशों के पालन की जांच लिए अभियान चलाया जाएगा। दुकान व प्रतिष्ठान के कर्मचारियों, सपोर्टिंग स्टाफ और ग्राहकों को गाइडलाइन का पालन करना होगा। उल्लंघन करने पर डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई होगी। दुकान सील होने पर कोरोना जांच के बाद ही दुकान खोलने की अनुमति दी जाएगी।

सेकेंड कांटेक्ट की भी होगी जांच

कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़तेे खतरा को देखते हुए बैठक में कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग का दायरा बढ़ाने पर भी फैसला लिया गया। डीसी ने प्राइमरी कांटेक्ट के साथ-साथ अब सेकेंडरी कांटेक्ट की भी जांच करने का निर्देश दिया। प्रतिदिन कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग की रिपोर्ट भी संबंधित पदाधिकारियों को देने कहा। कोरोना संक्रमण की शुरुआत में प्राइमरी के साथ सेकेंडरी कांटेक्ट में आए लोगों की भी जांच होती थी, लेकिन बाद में इस पर ध्यान नहीं दिया गया।

सुजाता चौक पर हुआ विवाद: मास्क पहनने को कहा, तो पुलिस से उलझा

सर्जना चौक और सुजाता चाैक पर तैनात ट्रैफिक पुलिस के जवानों ने मंगलवार को बिना मास्क पहने सफर कर रहे लोगों से मास्क पहनने का आग्रह किया। ज्यादातर लोगों ने गलती मानते हुए माफी मांग ली। मास्क पहनकर ही घर से बाहर निकलने का वादा किया।

पर, पुलिसकर्मियों द्वारा रोक-टोक किए जाने का कई ने विरोध भी किया। सुजाता चौक पर बगैर मास्क जा रहे एक युवक को टोकने के बाद वह जवानों से उलझ पड़ा। हाथापाई की। पोस्ट पर तैनात पुलिस पदाधिकारी ने हस्तक्षेप कर मामला शांत कराया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें