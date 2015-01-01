पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:परिवहन सचिव ने डीआरएम को लिखा पत्र, यात्रियाें की सुविधा के लिए राज्य में ट्रेनाें का ठहराव हो

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • वहीं फेज-वन में शुरू की गई ट्रेन जो झारखंड से होकर गुजरती है, उसका ठहराव दोबारा चालू करने की मांग की

परिवहन सचिव के रवि कुमार ने डीआरएम नीरज अंबष्ठ को पत्र लिख कर पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन का ठहराव राज्य के कई और स्टेशनों पर करने की मांग की है। पत्र में उन्होंने पटना-रांची-पटना ट्रेन का ठहराव कोडरमा, हजारीबाग, पारसनाथ, गोमो, चंद्रपुरा, बोकारो व मुरी में करने, टाटा-दानापुर-टाटा ट्रेन का ठहराव गमहरिया, चांडिल, जामताड़ा, विद्यासागर, मधुपुर व जसीडीह में करने की मांग की है। वहीं फेज-वन में शुरू की गई ट्रेन जो झारखंड से होकर गुजरती है, उसका ठहराव दोबारा चालू करने की मांग की।

इसमें हावड़ा-मुंबई-हावड़ा ट्रेन का ठहराव टाटा व चक्रधरपुर, हावड़ा-अहमदाबाद-हावड़ा ट्रेन का ठहराव टाटा व चक्रधरपुर में, हावड़ा-बरबिल-हावड़ा ट्रेन का ठहराव घाटशिला, टाटा, सिनी, चाइबासा, दंगोवापोसी, नोवामुंडी व बाराजमदा में, हावड़ा-पटना-हावड़ा ट्रेन का ठहराव जाममताड़ा, मधुपुर व जसीडीह में करने, हावड़ा-दिल्ली-हावड़ा ट्रेन का ठहराव मधुपुर व जसीडीह में करने, हावड़ा-जोधपुर-हावड़ा ट्रेन का ठहराव धनबाद, पारसनाथ व कोडरमा में करने, कोलकाता-अमृतसर-कोलकाता ट्रेन का ठहराव धनबाद व पारसनाथ में करने की मांग की है।

