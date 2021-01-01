पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:दक्षिण भारत की सैर के लिए दो ट्रेन, दूसरी लग्जरी टूरिस्ट ट्रेन ज्वेल्स ऑफ साउथ बेंगलुरु से 21 मार्च को रवाना होगी

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • झारखंड से बुकिंग कराने वाले को आईआरसीटीसी रांची से बेंगलुरु तक का हवाई यात्रा का टिकट मुफ्त उपलब्ध कराएगा

आईआरसीटीसी साउथ इंडिया टूर पैकेज आईआरसीटीसी की डिप्टी जनरल मैनेजर डॉ. क्रांति पी सावरकर ने रांची स्टेशन में प्रेस काॅन्फ्रेंस में बताया कि दक्षिण भारत से दो लग्जरी ट्रेन की शुरुआत मार्च में होगी। 6 रात और 7 दिन का यह टूर भारत के 10 जगहों के लिए होगा। प्राइड ऑफ कर्नाटका लग्जरी टूरिस्ट ट्रेन 14 मार्च को बेंगलुरु से रवाना होगी। दूसरी लग्जरी टूरिस्ट ट्रेन ज्वेल्स ऑफ साउथ बेंगलुरु से 21 मार्च को रवाना होगी।

इसमें झारखंड से बुकिंग कराने वाले को आईआरसीटीसी रांची से बेंगलुरु तक का हवाई यात्रा का टिकट मुफ्त उपलब्ध कराएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि दोनों ट्रेन का किराया तीन लाख 20 हजार 130 रुपए है। लेकिन, रेलवे अभी इसमें 35 फीसद की छूट दे रहा है। इस तरह एक व्यक्ति का किराया दो लाख आठ हजार 90 रुपए पड़ेगा। यह दोनों ट्रेन लग्जरी ट्रेन है। इसमें स्मार्ट टीवी लगी हुई है, जो वाईफाई से जुड़ी है।

