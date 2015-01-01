पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकारी आवास खाली कराने का मामला:BJP विधायक रंधीर सिंह को प्रशासन ने दिया 48 घंटे का अल्टीमेटम, शुरू हुई सामान की पैकिंग

रांची10 मिनट पहले
अभी डोरंडा में एफ टाइप के इसी बंगले में रह रहे हैं रंधीर सिंह।

सारठ से BJP विधायक रंधीर सिंह को सरकारी आवास खाली करने के लिए रांची जिला प्रशासन की ओर से 48 घंटे का अल्टीमेटम दिया गया है। अगर इस अवधि में अगर विधायक ने आवास खाली नहीं किया तो जबरन उनका सामान घर से बाहर निकाला जाएगा। दंडाधिकारी शशि नीलिमा डुंगडुंग की अगुवाई में जिला प्रशासन की टीम सरकारी आवास खाली कराने पहुंची थी। विधायक के कर्मी ने बताया कि सामान की पैकिंग शुरू हो चुकी है। अगले दो दिन में आवास खाली कर देंगे।

दंडाधिकारी शशि नीलिमा डुंगडुंग ने बताया कि विधायक की ओर से सामान की पैकिंग शुरू कर दी गई है। इसके लिए दो दिन का समय मांगा गया है। अगर 48 घंटे में वे आवास खाली कर देते हैं तो उन्हें इतनी देर की मोहलत दी जाएगी। इसके बाद भी विधायक आवास खाली नहीं करते हैं तो जबरन आवास खाली कराया जाएगा। इससे पहले शनिवार सुबह पूरे दलबल के साथ जिला प्रशासन की टीम आवास खाली कराने पहुंची थी।

स्टीफन मरांडी को अलॉट हुआ है बंगला
BJP ‌विधायक सह पूर्व मंत्री रंधीर सिंह का डोरंडा स्थित एफ टाइप, पशुपाल भवन का यह बंगला झारखंड मुक्ति मोर्चा के विधायक स्टीफन मरांडी को अलॉट हुआ है। पर अभी तक उन्हें यह बंगला मिल नहीं पाया है। स्टीफन मरांडी अभी रशियन हॉस्टल के क्वार्टर नंबर 178 में रहते हैं।

खरमास के बाद खाली करना चाहते थे रंधीर
इससे पहले शुक्रवार को विधायक ने बताया था कि वे खरमास के बाद नए मकान में शिफ्ट करेंगे। रंधीर सिंह ने कहा था कि समाज कल्याण मंत्री जोबा मांझी का आवास उन्हें अलॉट हुआ है। उन्होंने 8 दिसंबर को वह आवास खाली किया है। अब विभाग उस आवास का रंग-रोगन कर हमें हैंडओवर करे तो हम वहां चले जाएंगे। जहां तक जबरन खाली कराने की बात है तो हम कोई मुर्गा-मुर्गी, कुत्ता-बिल्ली थाेड़े ही हैं कि कोई जबरदस्ती आवास खाली करा लेगा। अगर जोबा मांझी ने पहले आवास खाली किया होता तो हम चले गए होते। विभाग ने परसों मुझे नोटिस दिया कि आवास खाली करना है। विभाग उक्त आवास में जो भी मरम्मत का काम है, रंग-रोगन का काम है। पूरा कर देगा, तब वहां जाएंगे। वैसे भी 14 दिसंबर के बाद खरमास हो जाएगा, तो दूसरे मकान में कैसे शिफ्ट कर सकते हैं। ऐसे में खरमास के बाद मकान खाली करेंगे।

