टीकाकरण:20 केंद्रों पर वैक्सीनेशन शुरू, 11 फरवरी से लग सकता है फ्रंट लाइनर को कोराेना का टीका; पहला फेज 10 फरवरी तक पूरा करने का दिया निर्देश

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • 28 जनवरी तक 2069 लाभुकाें काे वैक्सीन लग चुका है, लेकिन यह रफ्तार काफी धीमी थी

स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने रांची जिले में 10 फरवरी तक काेविड वैक्सीनेशन के पहले फेज काे पूरा करने का निर्देश दिया है। ऐसे में 10 फरवरी तक 25 हजार स्वास्थ्य कर्मियाें काे वैक्सीन लगा देना है। इसके बाद 11 फरवरी से फ्रंट लाइन को कोविड का टीका लग सकता है। इनमें पुलिसकर्मी और निगमकर्मी शामिल हैं। 28 जनवरी तक 2069 लाभुकाें काे वैक्सीन लग चुका है, लेकिन यह रफ्तार काफी धीमी थी।

ऐसे में वैक्सीनेशन की रफ्तार बढ़ाने के लिए जिला प्रशासन की ओर से शुक्रवार काे रांची जिले के 14 प्रखंडाें के सभी स्वास्थ्य केंद्राें, चार निजी अस्पताल मेडिका, ऑर्किड, राज हाॅस्पिटल और जगन्नाथ हाॅस्पिटल सहित 20 केंद्रों पर वैक्सीनेशन की शुरुआत हुई। लेकिन, काे-विन पाेर्टल का सर्वर डाउन हाेने से उतनी संख्या में लाभुकाें काे वैक्सीन नहीं लग पाई, जितनी लगानी थी। शाम 4 बजे पाेर्टल हुआ। शुक्रवार काे कुल 1133 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियाें ने वैक्सीन लगवाया।

