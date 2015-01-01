पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रांची में मौसम:साफ हुआ आसमान, सुबह से खिली है धूप, न्यूनतम तापमान में पांच डिग्री की गिरावट

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
न्यूनतम तापमान में पांच से छह डिग्री की गिरावट की संभावना है। (फाइल)
  • अगले तीन दिनों तक न्यूतम तापमान में जारी रहेगी गिरावट

आसमान में तीन दिनों से लगे बादल गुरुवार सुबह से ही छट गए हैं। आसमान पूरी तरह साफ है और सुबह से ही रांचीवासी गुनगुनी धूप का आनंद ले रहे हैं। बुधवार को भी रांची के कुछ हिस्सों में हल्की बूंदाबादी हुई थी। मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र रांची के मुताबिक गुरुवार को रांची का मौसम पूरी तरह साफ रहेगा। इसके कारण ठंड में भी वृद्धि होगी।

मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र के वैज्ञानिक अभिषेक आनंद ने बताया कि गुरुवार को शहर के न्यूनतम तापमान में पांच से छह डिग्री की गिरावट की संभावना है। बुधवार को शहर का अधिकतम तापमान 15.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया था। जबकि गुरुवार को शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहने की संभावना है। हालांकि मैक्सिमम टेंपरेचर औसतन 23 डिग्री सेल्सियस बने रहने की संभावना है। उन्होंने बताया कि यह सामान्य बदलाव है । रांची में 15 दिसंबर के बाद ही पारा 15 डिग्री से नीचे जाता है।

मौसमी बीमारियों के साथ कोविड से सुरक्षा जरूरी
रांची में एक बार फिर कोविड का संक्रमण तेज हो गया है। हर सप्ताह पॉजिटिविटी रेट में वृद्धि दर्ज की जा रही है। सदर अस्पताल के उपाधीक्षक डॉ. एस मंडल के मुताबिक ऐसे मौसम में सर्दी-खांसी, बुखार और सांस के मरीजों की परेशानी बढ़ जाती है। साथ ही मौसम के अचानक बदलने से खांसी-सर्दी बढ़ेगी। अगर खांसी बढ़ेगी तो ड्रोपलेट इन्फेक्शन का स्प्रेड होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ नियमित अंतराल पर हाथ धोते रहना बहुत जरूरी है।

