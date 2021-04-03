पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रांची के आसपास इलाकों में वज्रपात की चेतावनी:झारखंड में प्रवेश किया पश्चिमी विक्षोभ, आज और कल बादल छाएंगे, बारिश के भी आसार

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
झारखंड में पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ प्रवेश कर गया है। पांंच और छह फरवरी काे राज्य में बादल छाए रहेंगे और झारखंड के दक्षिण हिस्से के पूर्वी व पश्चिमी सिंहभूम, सिमडेगा व सरायकेला, पश्चिमी के पलामू, गढ़वा, चतरा, काेडरमा, लातेहार व लाेहरदगा और मध्य हिस्से में रांची, बाेकाराे, गुमला, हजारीबाग, खूंटी व रामगढ़ के कुछ जगहाें पर वज्रपात की चेतावनी जारी की गई है।

पांच फरवरी काे बादल छाए रहने की वजह से न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री रहने के आसार हैं। जबकि, छह काे बारिश के बाद न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री पहुंच सकता है। इस वजह से तीन डिग्री न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट हाेने की संभावना जताई गई हैं। वहीं, सात फरवरी को आसमान साफ रहेगा, लेकिन न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री के आसपास रहने के आसार हैं।

गुरुवार को कांके का सबसे कम तापमान

रांची का अधिकतम 27.2 डिग्री, न्यूनतम 9.2 डिग्री, जमशेदपुर का अधिकतम 29.0 डिग्री, न्यूनतम 9.0 डिग्री, डालटनगंज का अधिकतम 308.4 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 8.4 डिग्री और कांके का अधिकतम 27.24 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 7.9 डिग्री रिकाॅर्ड दर्ज किया गया है।

