रेलवे की अनदेखी:ये कैसा निर्णय, बिहार के लिए 16 से 21 नवंबर तक चलेगी ट्रेन, छठ में रांची-जयनगर ट्रेन जाएगी 4 ट्रिप, पर लौटेगी एक बार

रांची17 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • चीफ ऑपरेटिंग मैनेजर बाेले... ये मेरी जिम्मेवारी नहीं, डीआरएम से बात करें
  • द-पूर्व रेलवे के जीएम बात करने काे तैयार नहीं, सांसद बाेले- यह ठीक नहीं

छठ में बिहार जानेवाले यात्रियों काे रेलवे केवल पहुंचाएगा, वाे भी चार ट्रिप ट्रेन चलाकर। लेकिन, छठ से लाैटते वक्त केवल एक ट्रिप यानी 22 नवंबर काे ट्रेन चलेगी। रेलवे के इस निर्णय पर दक्षिण-पूर्व रेलवे के जीएम संजय माेहंती बात करने काे तैयार नहीं हैं। साेमवार काे ही चीफ ऑपरेटिंग मैनेजर प्रभाष दनसाना ने मामले काे सुनने के बाद पल्ला झाड़ते हुए कहा कि डीआरएम से बात करें। जब मंगलवार काे इस मामले में फिर बात करने की काेशिश की गई ताे उन्हाेंने बात करने से इनकार कर दिया। जबकि, ट्रेन परिचालन के हेड हाेने के नाते सारी जिम्मेवारी इनकी है। फिर भी जिम्मेवारी से पल्ला झाड़ लिया। छठ पर्व में यात्रियाें काे बिहार पहुंचाने के लिए 16 से 21 नवंबर तक चार ट्रिप रांची से जयनगर ट्रेन चलाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। इससे संबंधित अधिसूचना जारी कर दी गई है। छठ के बाद रेलवे केवल 22 नवंबर काे जयनगर से लाैटने के लिए ट्रेन सेवा दी है।

रेलवे के इस निर्णय से बिहार के यात्री परेशान हैं। झारखंड मैथिली मंच के महासचिव जयंत कुमार झा बाेले- काेलकाता में बैठे अधिकारी जान बूझकर झारखंड के लोगों काे परेशान कर रहे हैं। ट्रेन चलाने काे लेकर इनकी नीयत ठीक नहीं, इसलिए मांग कर रहे हैं कि काेलकाता के जीएम रांची में बैठा करें। बंगाल के लिए दाे ट्रेन प्रतिदिन चलेगी, लेकिन बिहार के लिए नहीं। यह कैसा निर्णय है। दूसरी ओर, पटना या दूसरी जगहों के लिए ट्रेन चलेगी या नहीं, इसकी सुगबुगाहट भी नहीं है।

इन ट्रेनाें के चलाने की मांग

  • हटिया-पटना एक्सप्रेस
  • हटिया-पटना पाटिलपुत्रा एक्सप्रेस
  • हटिया-गाेरखपुर माैर्य एक्सप्रेस
  • रांची-भागलपुर एक्सप्रेस
  • हटिया-पूर्णियाकाेर्ट
  • रांची जयनगर एक्सप्रेस
  • रांची-दुमका इंटरसिटी
  • रांची-लाेहरदगा एक्सप्रेस
  • रांची-नई दिल्ली गरीब रथ

हटिया-यशवंतपुर एक्सप्रेस में अतिरिक्त काेच लगा

यात्रियों की भीड़ को देखते हुए मंगलवार को ट्रेन संख्या-02835 (हटिया-यशवंतपुर साप्ताहिक फेस्टिवल ट्रेन) में अतिरक्ति कोच लगाया गया। ट्रेन में द्वितीय श्रेणी स्लीपर क्लास के 01 और वातानुकूलित थ्री टियर का 01 अतिरिक्त कोच लगाया गया।

बड़ा सवाल... बाकी तीन ट्रिप के यात्री कैसे लौटेंगे?

सांसद... परिचालन जल्द शुरू करें
सांसद संजय सेठ ने रेलवे के इस निर्णय पर अंसताेष व्यक्त करते हुए कहा है कि केवल एक दिन में एक ट्रिप से बिहार गए यात्री कैसे लाैटेंगे। रेलवे का यह निर्णय सही नहीं है। बिहार के लिए ट्रेनाें का परिचालन शुरू किया जाए।

मुख्य सचिव... निर्णय रेलवे लेगा
मुख्य सचिव सुखेदव सिंह से पूछा गया ताे उन्हाेंने साफ कहा कि काेराेना काल में रांची-पटना के बीच ट्रेन बंद करने का निर्णय झारखंड सरकार ने लिया था। अब ट्रेन चलाने के मामले में रेलवे काे निर्णय लेना है। वह ले भी रहे हैं।

डीआरएम बोले... ट्रेन चल रही हैं

  • रांची डीआरएम नीरज अंबष्ठ से पूछा गया ताे उन्हाेंने कहा कि राज्य के परिवहन सचिव काे ट्रेन परिचालन के बारे में सूचित किया गया था। ट्रेन चलाने का आदेश दिया और चल रही हैं।
  • दक्षिण पूर्व रेलवे के चीफ ऑपरेटिंग मैनेजर प्रभाष दनसाना ने इस मामले से ही पल्ला झाड़ लिया और कहा कि डीआरएम से बात करें। वही इस संबंध में जानकारी दे सकते हैं।
