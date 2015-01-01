पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

संज्ञान:काेराेना टीकाकरण से पहले क्या तैयारी की गई, अस्पतालाें में क्या व्यवस्था की जा रही है- हाईकोर्ट

रांची20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • रिम्स में रिक्त पदों को भरने और संसाधनों की कमी दूर करने को कहा

झारखंड हाईकोर्ट ने कोरोना संक्रमण से निपटने के लिए झारखंड सरकार से भविष्य की योजना पर जानकारी मांगी है। हाईकोर्ट ने इस मामले पर स्वत: संज्ञान लिया था। शुक्रवार को इस मामले की सुनवाई करते हुए चीफ जस्टिस डाॅ. रवि रंजन और जस्टिस सुजीत नारायण प्रसाद की खंडपीठ ने सरकार को यह बताने को कहा है कि राज्य में कोरोना टीकाकरण शुरू करने के पहले क्या तैयारी की गई है। रिम्स समेत अन्य अस्पतालों में इसकी क्या व्यवस्था की जा रही है।

शुक्रवार को मामले की सुनवाई के दौरान रिम्स की ओर से अदालत को बताया गया कि रिम्स में स्थाई निदेशक की नियुक्ति कर ली गयी है। अन्य रिक्त पदों पर भी नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया जारी है। इस पर अदालत ने रिम्स को नए निदेशक बनने के बाद रिक्त पदों को भरने और संसाधनों की कमी दूर करने के लिए उठाए गए कदम की जानकारी देने का भी निर्देश दिया। अदालत ने रिम्स में नए कैथ लैब बनाने के मामले पर भी रिम्स से आठ जनवरी तक जानकारी मांगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें