पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ranchi
  • You Can Submit Objection Till 11, Model Of Six Deputy Collector Limited Examination Is Released, Available On Jharkhand Public Service Commission Website

परीक्षा:11 तक जमा कर सकते हैं आपत्ति, सिक्स डिप्टी कलक्टर सीमित परीक्षा का मॉडल आंसर जारी, झारखंड लोक सेवा आयोग की वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध

रांची7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • मॉडल आंसर को झारखंड लोक सेवा आयोग की वेबसाइट www.jpsc.gov.in पर उपलब्ध है

झारखंड लोक सेवा आयोग (जेपीएससी) द्वारा सिक्स डिप्टी कलक्टर सीमित परीक्षा मॉडल आंसर मंगलवार को जारी कर दिया गया। जानकारी के अनुसार, मॉडल आंसर को झारखंड लोक सेवा आयोग की वेबसाइट www.jpsc.gov.in पर उपलब्ध है।

मॉडल आंसर के विरुद्ध सुझाव और आपत्ति साक्ष्य के साथ अभ्यर्थी 13 नवंबर शाम 5 तक दर्ज करा सकते हैं। आवेदन डाक या आयोग कार्यालय के पूछताछ काउंटर पर डायरेक्ट जमा कर सकते हैं। निर्धारित तिथि के बाद प्राप्त आवेदन पर विचार नहीं किया जाएगा। बताते चलें कि सिक्स डिप्टी कलक्टर सीमित परीक्षा 10 और 11 अक्टूबर को आयोजित की गई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें