गड़बड़झाला:जोनल प्लान के ड्राफ्ट में गड़बड़ी- लालपुर-बरियातू को बना दिया एजुकेशनल एरिया, पुरुलिया रोड को बताया सर्कुलर रोड

  • एचबी रोड में ईसाई-मुस्लिम कब्रिस्तान प्लान से गायब
  • साधु मैदान निजी जमीन फिर भी उसमें बनेगा रिक्रिएशन पार्क

रांची नगर निगम ने मास्टर प्लान 2037 के आधार पर शहर के विकास के लिए तैयार जोनल प्लान का ड्रॉफ्ट जारी किया है, लेकिन निगम के अफसरों ने ही ड्रॉफ्ट को ढंग से नहीं देखा। नगर निगम ने बिल्डिंग बायलॉज के तहत कॉमर्शियल बिल्डिंग का नक्शा पास करके व्यवसायिक उपयोग के लिए भवन बनाने का परमिशन दिया है, उसी क्षेत्र को जोनल प्लान में एजुकेशनल एरिया घोषित कर दिया गया है। दैनिक भास्कर ने जब ऑर्किटेक्ट से जोनल प्लान की स्टडी कराया तो दर्जनों बड़ी खामियां सामने आ रही है।

खामियां दूर नहीं हुई तो भविष्य में घर बनाने और व्यवसाय करने में परेशानी होगी

लालपुर चौक से डिस्टलरी तालाब तक दर्जनों व्यवसायिक भवन का बने हुए हैं। इसका नक्शा नगर निगम ने ही स्वीकृत किया है। इसके बावजूद इस एरिया को बीआईटी एक्सटेंशन को भाग बताते हुए शैक्षणिक क्षेत्र घोषित कर दिया गया है। लालपुर चौक से कांटाटोली चौक का क्षेत्र भी व्यवसायिक है, बावजूद इस पूरे क्षेत्र को आवासीय एरिया दिखाया गया है। भविष्य में कोई घर को तोड़कर व्यवसायिक भवन का नक्शा पास कराना चाहे तो नक्शा पास नहीं होगा।

कोकर का सर्वे मैदान निजी जमीन उसी पर पार्क बनाने का दे दिया सुझाव
कोकर स्थित साधु मैदान निजी जमीन है। इस मैदान की बाउंड्री भी हो चुकी है। वहां कॉमर्शियल बिल्डिंग बनाने की तैयारी जमीन मालिक कर रहे हैं। लेकिन, जोनल प्लान में साधु मैदान की जमीन को ग्रीन लैंड बताते हुए रिक्रिएशन पार्क के रूप में विकसित करने का सुझाव दिया गया है।

ग्राउंड पर जाकर बारिकी से सर्वे नहीं

जोनल प्लान के जोन सी में शामिल पुरुलिया रोड को सर्कुलर रोड बताया गया है। पुरुलिया रोड-कांटाटोली के बीच कई शैक्षणिक संस्थाएं हैं, उसे व्यवसायिक दिखाया गया है। हजारीबाग रोड में काफी पुराना कब्रिस्तान है। दोनों ऐतिहासिक स्थल हैं, बावजूद प्लान में नहीं है। इससे साफ है कि ग्राउंड पर जाकर बारिकी से सर्वे नहीं किया गया।

