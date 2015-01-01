पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मदद की गुहार:ट्रेन में टिकट न मिला तो गाड़ी बुक कर लौट रहे थे, हैदराबाद में हादसा, बेंगलुुरु से दिवाली-छठ मनाने घर लौट रहे पलामू के 4 लोगों की सड़क हादसे में मौत

पलामूएक घंटा पहले
  • 3 माह पहले ही काम करने गए थे चारों मजदूर

हैदराबाद शहर के शम्साबाद रोड पर सड़क हादसे में पलामू के चार सहित 6 मजदूराें की माैत हाे गई। दाे मजदूर घायल हुए हैं। सभी बेंगलुरु की आस्था कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी में काम करते थे और दिवाली-छठ मनाने छुट्टी लेकर घर लाैट रहे थे। मृतकाें में रामगढ़ के उलडंडा गांव निवासी प्रमोद भुईहर (25), विनोद भुईहर (21), नदीपार गांव के हरि लोहार (45), कमलेश लोहार (28), यूपी के नंदलाल राम और साेहन राम शामिल हैं।

उलडंडा गांव के घायल अनिल भुईहर और रामगढ़ के आनंद कुमार चंद्रवंशी काे गंभीर चाेटें लगी हैं। उन्हें हैदराबाद अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। घायल अनिल ने बताया कि काम नहीं मिलने के कारण हमलोग तीन माह पहले बेंगलुरु गए थे। ट्रेन में टिकट नहीं मिला ताे गाड़ी बुक कर घर आ रहे थे।

