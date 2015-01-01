पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी और तस्करी का खुलासा:पलामू में बाइक चोर के 3 और अफीम तस्कर गिरोह के 3 आरोपी गिरफ्तार, अलग-अलग जगहों से पुलिस ने पकड़ा

मेदिनीनगर (पलामू)4 मिनट पहले
  • बाइक चोर गिरोह के सदस्यों में से दो को मेदिनीनगर व एक को गढ़वा के मेराल से किया अरेस्ट

पुलिस ने बाइक चोर गिरोह का खुलासा किया है। पुलिस ने तीन युवकों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है। इनकी गिरफ्तारी दो जगहों से की गई। इनमें से दो को मेदिनीनगर व एक को गढ़वा के मेराल से गिरफ्तार किया गया। इनसे चोरी की बाइक भी बरामद की गई। पुलिस प्रेसवार्ता कर इसकी विस्तृत जानकारी बुधवार दोपहर देगी।

शहर से तीन अफीम तस्कर गिरफ्तार
वहीं, शहर थाना पुलिस ने अफीम की खरीद-बिक्री में शामिल तीन लोगों को भी गिरफ्तार किया है। सोमवार की रात एक होटल में छापेमारी कर इन्हें अफीम के साथ गिरफ्तार किया गया है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, चतरा के दो अफीम विक्रेता होटल में ठहरे हुए थे। पकड़े जाने के बाद पूछताछ में उन्होंने पुलिस को खरीदार के बारे में बताया, जिसे मंगलवार को गिरफ्तार किया गया।

