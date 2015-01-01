पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:पिता को डराने के लिए दीपक ने खुद फैलाई थी अगवा होने की अफवाह

छत्तरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • मामले का हुआ खुलासा, मामला प्रेम प्रसंग से जुड़ा

थाना क्षेत्र के लोहराही गांव के ब्यास नंदन चंद्रवंशी का 18 वर्षीय पुत्र दीपक ने अपने पिता को डराने के लिए खुद अपहरण की अफवाह फैला दी। अपहरण की सूचना पाकर पुलिस महकमे में हड़कंप मच गया व दीपक के परिजन भी परेशान थे। मामले का खुलासा हो गया है। मामला प्रेम प्रसंग से जुड़ा है। प्रेम प्रसंग की बात उसके घर वाले भी जानते हैं, जिसे लेकर उसे कई बार फटकार भी लगी है। जानकारी के अनुसार ग्रामीणों ने उसे लड़की के साथ देख भी लिया था। अपने पिता के डर से दीपक अपने गांव के ही मित्र अवध यादव के साथ बाइक से सोमवार की सुबह छत्तरपुर आया।

फिर बस से डेहरी चला गया। उसने अवध को लोगों से बताने को कहा कि हमलोग मंदेया नदी में शौच करने गए थे। वहीं से एक बोलेरो में सवार अपराधी अपहरण कर दीपक को ले गए। सूचना पाकर पुलिस भी सक्रिय हो गई और खोजबीन में जुट गई। इसी दौरान बारुण से डेहरी रूट पर चलने वाली एक ऑटो के चालक ने दीपक के पिता को फोन किया। कहा कि आपका बेटा डेहरी सोन नदी के पुल पर खड़ा है। उसकी तबीयत खराब है, आके ले जाइए। इसके बाद पिता पहुंचे और बेटे को घर लाया।

