केस दर्ज:सुग्गाबांध में युवतियों से छेड़छाड़ विरोध किया तो मुंह में डाली शराब

गारु3 घंटे पहले
  • उपायुक्त ने लिया संज्ञान, बारेसांड़ थाना में केस

लातेहार जिले के प्रसिद्ध पर्यटन स्थल गारू के बारेसांड़ स्थित सुग्गा बांध फॉल घूमने गई गारू की युवतियों के साथ छेड़छाड़ की गई। विरोध करने पर युवतियों और उनके परिजनों पर जानलेवा हमला किया गया। इस संबंध पीड़ितों ने बारेसांढ़ थाना को सोमवार को आवेदन सौंप कर हमलावरों के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई की मांग की है। सुग्गा बांध पलामू टाइगर रिज़र्व के प्रसिद्ध पर्यटन स्थलों में एक है और यहाँ हर वर्ष हज़ारों की संख्या में झारखंड और देश के अन्य हिस्सों से पर्यटक आते है। इस तरह के घटना ने पर्यटकों की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर सवाल खड़ा कर दिया है।

जानकारी के अनुसार रविवार को गारू के ही स्थानीय एक युवक एवं उसके दोस्त पूरे परिवार के साथ सुग्गा बांध पिकनिक के लिए गए हुए थे। पिकनिक के बाद युवतियां कपड़े बदलने के लिए पास के रूम में गयी हुई थी तभी पहले से पिकनिक मनाने आये युवकों ने उनके साथ छेड़ छाड़ करना शुरू कर दिया। युवती के भाई एवं भाई के दोस्त ने जब इसका विरोध किया तो उनको पकड़ कर मारना शुरू कर दिया। इस मामले को जिले के उपायुक्त अबु इमरान ने गंभीरता से लेते हुए दोषियों पर कार्रवाई का निर्देश दिया है। बारेसांड़ थाना पुलिस प्राथमिकी दर्ज करते हुए आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापामारी कर रही है।

कपड़े बदलते समय जबरन कमरे में घुसे आरोपी

पीड़िता ने बताया कि वे लोग रविवार को अपने परिवार एवं भाई के दोस्त के परिवार के साथ पिकनिक मनाने के सुग्गा बांध गए हुए थे। पिकनिक मनाने के बाद शाम संध्या 4:30 बजे पानी से भींग गयी थी। मैं और मेरी दोस्त के साथ अपने कपडे बदलने के लिए पास के रूम में गयी थी। मैं रूम के अंदर कपडे बदल रही थी और मेरी दोस्त बाहर गेट के पास खड़ी थी, तभी दो लड़के आए और जबरदस्ती करते हुए कपडे फाड़ने लगे। मेरी दोस्त ने विरोध किया तो उसके साथ भी छेड़छाड़ करना शुरू कर दिया और मेरी दोस्त के मुँह में शराब भी डाल दिया और वो बेहोश हो गयी। मैंने आवाज लगाना शुरू कर दिया तभी मेरे भाई एवं भाई के दोस्त वहां पहुँच कर उनलोगों को समझाने लगे तो उनलोगों के साथ भी मारपीट करने लगा। भीड़ जमा होने पर वो लोग भागने लगा। वो सभी लोग एक कार (वाहन संख्या जेएच 03 एबी 8852), कई बाइक और एक ऑटो में आये हुए थे।

