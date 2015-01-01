पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:छत्तरपुर में बिहार के बारातियों का अगवा वाहन हुसैनाबाद से बरामद

छत्तरपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • शादी समारोह का सामान लेकर दूल्हा के भाई ऋषि गुप्ता की उक्त पिकअप छत्तरपुर आयी थी

कुटुंबा (बिहार) से बारात आयी अगवा की गई पिकअप वाहन बीआर26के 4110 को छत्तरपुर पुलिस ने 12 घंटे में हुसैनाबाद थाना क्षेत्र के खड़ार गांव निवासी रघु राम के घर से बरामद की है । इसको लेकर पुलिस ने रघु राम व उसके भतीजा सूरजमल राम के विरुद्ध वाहन चोरी और रंगदारी का मामला दर्ज किया है । जानकारी के अनुसार कुटुंबा (औरंगाबाद) बिहार के शंभु प्रसाद गुप्ता के पुत्र शशिरंजन की बारात बीते दिन छत्तरपुर के वीरेंद्र गुप्ता के यहां आई थी । शादी समारोह का सामान लेकर दूल्हा के भाई ऋषि गुप्ता की उक्त पिकअप छत्तरपुर आयी थी।

रात्रि में जयमाला की रस्म होने के बाद चालक सुरेश यादव अपने साथी अर्जुन मेहता के साथ खाना खाकर सरईडीह रोड स्थित मैरेज हॉल के समीप सड़क किनारे पिकअप खड़ा कर उसी में सो गए। इसी दौरान उसी सड़क से गुजर रही बोलेरो जेएच03एल 4611 अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क किनारे खड़ी पिकअप में टक्कर मार दी। इसके बाद बोलेरो से छह सात आदमी उतरे और पिकअप के चालक व उसके साथी को मारते पीटते हुए अपनी बोलेरो में बैठा लिया। साथ ही एक आदमी पिकअप वाहन को लेकर हुसैनाबाद की ओर ले भागा।

