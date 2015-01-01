पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:महुआडांड़ : पानी के लिए गड्ढे और नदी पर निर्भर हैं लोग, बिजली भी नहीं गांव में

महुआडांड़28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मूलभूत सुविधाओं से कोसों दूर आधे के आदिम जनजाति, अबुआ दिशुम अबुआ राज आज भी सपना

पिछले दिनों मुख्यमंत्री नेतरहाट के तीन दिवसीय प्रवास पर थे जहां उन्होंने नेतरहाट को विश्व स्तरीय पर्यटन स्थल बनाने की बात कही थी परंतु उसी नेतरहाट पंचायत के आधे गांव आज भी विकास से कोसों दूर है जिसकी सुधि किसी ने नहीं ली। इस गांव के आदिम जनजाति को उम्मीद थी कि अलग राज्य के गठन से अब उन्हें सभी मूलभूत सुविधाएं मिलेंगी। परंतु अलग राज्य गठन के 20 साल गुज़र जाने के बाद भी आदिवासियों को पेयजल के लिए गड्ढे एवं नदी के पानी पर निर्भर रहना पड़ता है।

प्रकृति के गोद में बसा छोटानागपुर की रानी नेतरहाट पंचायत अंतर्गत ग्राम आधे यह गांव पहाडों पर बसा हुआ है। प्रखण्ड मुख्यालय से इसकी दूरी 42 किमी है। आधे गांव में आदिम जन जाति बिरजिया के 49 परिवार रहते हैं। दौना गांव से आधे गांव तक 10 किमी पहाड़ी रास्ते जंगल से गुज़रते हुए पहुंचा जा सकता है।

बरसात में यह गांव प्रखण्ड मुख्यालय से पुरी तरह कट जाता है। आदिवासी परिवार आज भी यहां मूलभूत सुविधाओं से वंचित है, सरकार उन्हें हर सुविधा देने का वादा तो करतीं हैं, किंतु उलट शुद्ध पेय जल से लेकर रोजगार, सड़क, बिजली जैसे सुविधाओं से आज भी यह महरूम हैं। विशेष आदिवासी परिवार सरकार के झूठे वादे से निराश है।

सरकारी राशि का दुरुपयोग : पीएचडी विभाग ने लाखों रुपये खर्च कर वर्ष 2018 में बोरिंग कराया तथा पानी टंकी भी बनाया गया फिर सोलर एनर्जी के माध्यम से चलने वाला मोटर लगाया गया, पर वह खराब हो गया। अब तक पानी नहीं मिला है।

2017 में पोल भी गाड़े गए : बिजली बहाल करने के लिए आधे गांव में सीमेंट के पोल भी गाड़े गए हैं, जो तीन साल गुज़र जाने को हैं, किंतु आज तक इन पोल पर तार नहीं खिंचा गया। ऐसे में आधे गांव आज भी ढीबरी युग पर निर्भर है।

अस्पताल ले जाने के लिए खटिया के सहारा लेना पड़ता है
गांव के बंसत बृजिया, संतोष बृजिया, मोहन बृजिया, त्रिलोकी बृजिया, नवल बृजिया, मनोज बृजिया सहित दर्जनों ग्रामीणों ने बताया की हमलोग झरने का पानी पीते हैं, रोजगार नही हैं, नौजवान पलायन कर शहर काम करने जाते हैं, अब तक बिजली नहीं, हमलोग ढिबरी युग में जी रहे हैं।

प्रखंड मुख्यालय जाने के लिए सड़क नहीं, बरसात में बहुत ही ज्यादा दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ता है। मुश्किल और बढ़ जाता हैं जब कोई बीमार पड़ता है। जिसे खटिया के सहारे बहुत ही कष्ट से हम अस्पताल पहुंचाते हैं। कई बीमार व्यक्ति सीरियस होने से रास्ते में ही दम तोड़ दिये है।

