हादसा:मनिका में कार और स्काॅर्पियाे की सीधी टक्कर, सीसीएलकर्मी की माैत, 6 घायल

मनिकाएक घंटा पहले
  • करमाही माेड़ के पास हादसा, स्काॅपियो पर सवार सभी 6 लाेगों को लगी चोट

रांची- डालटनगंज एनएच 39 पर थाना क्षेत्र के करमाही मोड़ के पास शनिवार की दोपहर अल्टो कार अाैर स्कॉर्पियो के बीच भीषण टक्कर हो गई।इस दुर्घटना में अल्टो कार पर सवार उपेंद्र दुबे (58) की मौत हो गई। इस दुर्घटना में स्काॅर्पियो पर सवार आधा दर्जन लोग भी मामूली रूप से घायल हुए हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार गढ़वा से रांची की ओर जा रही अल्टो कार (जेएच 01 बीआर-6288) पर सवार उपेंद्र दुबे ज्योंहि करमाही के पास पहुंचे लातेहार से डालटनगंज की ओर जा रही बारात गाड़ी स्कॉर्पियो (जेएच14 सी- 5034) के साथ आमने-सामने की जोरदार टक्कर हो गई। अल्टो सवार उपेंद्र दुबे मूल रूप से गढ़वा जिला के कांडी प्रखंड क्षेत्र के चोका गांव के रहने वाले थे। वे वर्तमान में गढ़वा में घर बनवा रहे हैं।

सीसीएल की पिपरवार कोलियरी में वे कार्यरत थे। दो वर्ष में वे सेवानिवृत्त होने वाले थे। जानकारी के अनुसार शनिवार की सुबह वे गढ़वा से पिपरवार के लिए चले थे। मृतक पूर्व मंत्री ददई दुबे के वे करीबी थे। घटना की खबर मिलते ही घटनास्थल पर मनिका पुलिस प्रभारी थाना प्रभारी राम जीत राम कच्छप एसआई करण यादव दल बल समेत पहुंच कर डेड बॉडी को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए लातेहार सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया है।

