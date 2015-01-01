पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम ने कहा:नेतरहाट होगा विकसित, इसे विश्व के टॉप पर्यटन स्थलों की सूची में लाएंगे

महुआडांड़3 घंटे पहले
टाना भगतों का अभिवादन करते सीएम।
  • सीएम हेमंत सोरेन लाेध फाॅल और नेतरहाट सनसेट प्वाइंट पहुंचे, प्राकृतिक सौन्दर्य का उठाया आनंद

झारखंड में पर्यटन की असीम संभावनाएं हैं। यहां की नैसर्गिक सुंदरता अतुलनीय है। खनन नहीं, पर्यटन की सोच के साथ हम आगे बढ़ रहे हैं।हालांकि कोरोना ने इस पर जरूर ब्रेक लगाया है मगर हमारा लक्ष्य साफ़ है, यह बातें मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने शुक्रवार को लोध फाल के परिभ्रमण क़े दौरान कही। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि पर्यटन क़े क्षेत्र में इस क्षेत्र को विकसित किया जाएगा एवं इसे विश्व के मानचित्र पर पहचान दिलाया जाएगा।

उन्हाेंने कहा कि सरकार पर्यटन स्थल को विकसित करने के लिए कार्य योजना बना रही है और इसी उद्देश्य से मैं नेतरहाट पहुंचा हू्ं ताकि यहां की खूबियों को जान सकूं एवं इसी के आधार पर कार्य योजना बनाकर इसे विश्वस्तर पर पहचान दिलाई जा सके। इस दौरान मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन लाेध फाॅल की सुंदरता को देख मंत्रमुग्ध हो गए एवं स्वयं हाथों में कैमरा लेकर उसकी तस्वीर खींचीं। इस बीच उन्होंने लोध फॉल घूमने आए पर्यटकों के साथ फोटो भी खिंचवाई।

इस दौरान सीएम के साथ बेरमो के निर्वाचित विधायक अनूप सिंह भी मौजूद थे। इसके बाद मुख्यमंत्री सनसेट प्वाइंट पहुंचे। वहीं मौके पर डीसी अबु इमरान,एसपी प्रशांत आनंद,बीडीओ टूडू दिलीप कांग्रेसी नेता इफ़्तेख़ार अहमद,अजीतपाल कुजूर,रामनरेश ठाकुर,किशोर तिर्की, अभय मिंज जे एम एम नेता अनिल मनोहर विनोद कुजूर मुखिया रेखा नगेसिया आदि मौजूद थे।

टाना भगतों का आग्रह-विरासत बचाएं

नेतरहाट में शुक्रवार की शाम को भारतीय राष्ट्रीय स्वतंत्रता सेनानी टाना भगत संघ की गुमला जिला समिति के प्रतिनिधियों ने मुलाकात कर मांग पत्र सौंपा। प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने सीएनटी एक्ट 1908 के तहत टाना भगतों के लिए जिन अधिकारों का प्रावधान किया गया है, उसे देने एवं टाना भगतों के सामाजिक और सांस्कृतिक विरासत को बचाने के लिए सरकार से पहल करने का आग्रह किया।

सीएम को आवेदन दे जाति प्रमाण पत्र निर्गत करने की मांग

लोध फॉल से लौटने के क्रम में सीएम के काफिले का स्वागत चोरमुंडा ग्राम में पारंपरिक तरीके से किया गया, साथ ही ग्रामीणों ने अपने खेतों में उगाए मकई व जरवेरा का फूल भेंट कर सीएम का सत्कार किया और भुइंहर मुंडा समाज के समस्याओं एवं मांगों से अवगत कराया। भुइंहर मुंडा समाज का जाति प्रमाण पत्र निर्गत करने की मांग की एवं इससे संबंधित मांग पत्र भी सौंपा।

