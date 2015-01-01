पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पलामू में सुसाइड:महिला ने दो बेटों के साथ मालगाड़ी के आगे लगाई छलांग, मां और एक बेटे की हुई मौत

शवों को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है।
  • महिला और बच्चों की पहचान अब तक नहीं हो सकी है

हुसैनाबाद में शनिवार को एक दिल दहला देने वाली घटना सामने आई। एक महिला ने अपने दो बेटों के साथ जपला रेलवे स्टेशन के प्लेटफाॅर्म नंबर 3 पर आती मालगाड़ी के सामने छलांग लगा दिया। इसमें मां और उसके करीब 5 साल के बेटे की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि दूसरा बच्चा गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया।

महिला की पहचान हुसैनाबाद थाना क्षेत्र के कोठी पर गांव निवासी रविन्द्र यादव की 25 साल की पत्नी गीता देवी के रूप में की गई। आशंका जाहिर की जा रही है कि पति-पत्नी के बीच हुए विवाद के बाद महिला ने ऐसा कदम उठाया होगा।

घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही हुसैनाबाद आरपीएफ को स्थानीय लोगों ने इसकी सूचना दी। महिला व बच्चों को अस्पताल लाया गया, जहां चिकित्सकों ने मां और उसके एक बेटे को मृत घोषित कर दिया। जबकि दूसरे पुत्र को बेहतर इलाज के लिए मेदिनीनगर भेज दिया है।

स्थानीय लोगों के अनुसार, गीता देवी को प्लेटफॉर्म नंबर 3 पर काफी देर से देखा जा रहा था और जैसे ही मालगाड़ी आई, वो बच्चों के साथ रेलवे ट्रैक पर कूद गई।

