बैठक:विरोध के बाद बदला फैसला, स्थानीय को बूढ़ाघाघ जलप्रपात में नहीं देना होगा शुल्क

महुआडांड3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • बैठक में सर्वसम्मति से निर्णय लिया गया की 3 नवम्बर से पर्यटकों से लिए जाने वाले शुल्क की राशि अगले एक सप्ताह तक नहीं लिया जायेगा

इको विकास समिति लोध के द्वारा पर्यटक स्थल बुढ़ाघाघ जल प्रपात देखने जाने वाले लोगों से वाहन पार्किंग शुल्क तथा प्रवेश शुल्क लिए जाने को लेकर स्थानीय लोगों के द्वारा हो रहे भारी विरोध को देखते हुए ग्राम लोध के ग्राम सभा एवं इको विकास समिति के सदस्य बैकफुट पर आ गए। इसे लेकर मंगलवार को लोध ग्राम के ग्राम प्रधान ग्राम प्रधान फ्रांसिस केरकेट्टा की अध्यक्षता में एवं महुआडांड रेंजर वृन्दा पांडेय की उपस्थिति में बुढ़ा घाघ जल प्रपात में ग्राम लोध के ग्राम सभा एवं इको विकास समिति के सदस्यों की बैठक हुई।

बैठक में सर्वसम्मति से निर्णय लिया गया की 3 नवम्बर से पर्यटकों से लिए जाने वाले शुल्क की राशि अगले एक सप्ताह तक नहीं लिया जायेगा। साथ ही बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया की इसमें स्थानीय लोगों को राहत भी दी जायेगी। इसके लिए स्थानीय लोग प्रमाण पत्र यथा वोटर आई डी, आधार कार्ड आदि दिखाने पर स्थानीय लोगों को बुढ़ा जलप्रपात क्षेत्र में प्रवेश पर किसी भी प्रकार की कोई राशि नही देनी होगी। जबकि पूर्व में लिए गए निर्णय के अनुसार प्रवेश शुल्क 10 रुपये रखी गई थी। वहीं स्थानीय लोगों को पार्किंग शुल्क में भी 50% की रियायत दी गई है।

