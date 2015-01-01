पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुख्यमंत्री ने लगाया जनता दरबार:सीएम से लाेगाें ने कहा-नेतरहाट फील्ड फायरिंग रेंज रद्द करें

महुआडांड़16 मिनट पहले
लोगो को संबोधित करते सीएम हेमंत सोरेन।
  • सीएम ने कहा- लाेगाें के बीच जाकर समस्याएं जाननी जरूरी

नेतरहाट में तीन दिवसीय प्रवास के दौरान दूसरे दिन शुक्रवार को नेतरहाट पलामू बंगला परिसर में मुख्यमंत्री हेमन्त सोरेन की अध्यक्षता में जनता दरबार लगा। इस दाैरान लाेगाें ने नेतरहाट फील्ड फायरिंग रेंज काे रद्द करने की मांग की। मौके पर लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना संक्रमण क़े दौर में आमजनों ने जो संयम दिखाया वह काबिले तारीफ है।

हालांकि कोरोना के कारण विकास की गति प्रभावित हुई है, लेकिन आमजनों के सहयोग से सरकार कोरोना महामारी से उबरने का भरसक प्रयास कर रही है एवं झारखंड के विकास को एक नई गति देने का कार्य किया जा रहा है। सोरेन ने कहा कि हमारी सरकार सिर्फ एयरकंडीशन में बैठक कर योजना नहीं बनाती बल्कि जमीनी हकीकत से रूबरू होकर ही कार्य योजना बनाती है, जिससे झारखंडवासियों को सीधा लाभ मिले सके।

जनता दरबार में मुख्यमंत्री ने बताया कि आमजनों की समस्या के प्रति सरकार पूरी तरह गंभीर है एवं जनता के हित को देखकर ही सरकार कार्य योजना बना रही है ताकि सरकार की योजनाओं का लाभ सीधा जनता को मिले। मौके पर उपायुक्त अबु इमरान,एसपी प्रशांत आनंद, विधायक रामचंद्र सिंह, डीएफओ, उप विकास आयुक्त सुरेन्द्र कुमार वर्मा आदि मौजूद थे।

बच्चों के बीच बांटा चाॅकलेट : जनता दरबार में मुख्यमंत्री सीधे ग्रामीणों के पास पहुंचे एवं बच्चों के बीच चाकलेट बांटा। इस दौरान उन्होंने ग्रामीणों से सीधा संवाद भी स्थापित कर उनकी समस्याओं की जानकारी ली।

राेड बनाने से लेकर बैंक की शाखा खाेलने की मांग जमीन बंदोबस्ती के लिए भी दिया आवेदन

जनता दरबार में कांग्रेसी नेता इफ्तेखार अहमद अजीतपाल कुजूर रामनरेश ठाकुर, किशोर तिर्की, अभय मिंज के ने 12 सूत्री मांग को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपा जिसमें उन्होंने महुआडांड़ प्रखंड की समस्याओं को रखा जिसमे फील्ड फायरिंग रेंज को रद्द करने की मांग, ओरसा रॉड, मिर्गी से चीरो रोड निर्माण, महुआडांड़ में एक और राष्ट्रीकृत बैंक आरंभ करने आदि की मांग को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपा। सिबिस्तयानी चोराठ ने सोहर में बिजली व्यवस्था तथा मोबाइल नेटवर्क नहीं होने की जानकारी दी एवं बिजली बहाल करने एवं नेटवर्क की व्यवस्था करने की मांग की।

जिले के बालूमाथ निवासी रामकेवल उरांव ने मसना की चाहरदीवारी निर्माण करवाने एवं घुमकुड़िया भवन निर्माण समेत तालाब जीर्णोद्धार कर सिंचाई सुविधा बहाल करने को लेकर आवेदन सौंपा, गुमला जिले के बिशुनपुर के बृजियाटोली के ग्रामीणों ने जमीन बंदोबस्ती करने को लेकर आवेदन सौंपा। वहीं करमखांड बागेसखुआ से बराही तक सड़क निर्माण एवं करमाखांड में पेयजल सुविधा विकसित करने की मांग की गई। सीएम ने कहा कि अविलंब कार्रवाई होगी।

