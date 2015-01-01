पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:गोदाम से दो दिनों में 90 बोरा धान की चोरी कर ली

हरिहरगंज2 घंटे पहले
  • सोमवार की सुबह शहर के कई व्यवसायियों ने थाना पहुंचकर चोरी की घटना की जानकारी पुलिस को दी

टंडवा रोड स्थित कब्रिस्तान के समीप सोमवार की रात चोरों ने कृष्णा प्रसाद गुप्ता के गोदाम का ताला तोड़कर 40 बोरा धान चुरा लिया । गोदाम मालिक कृष्णा प्रसाद गुप्ता ने कहा कि इससे पहले रविवार की रात भी चोरों ने गोदाम का ताला तोड़कर 50 बैग धान चुरा लिया था। इसकी लिखित शिकायत हरिहरगंज थाने को दी थी। कृष्णा प्रसाद गुप्ता हरिहरगंज मेन बाजार कांजी हाउस के समीप अपने घर में रहते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि गोदाम का ताला टूटा देखकर आस पड़ोस के लोगों ने जानकारी दी। सोमवार की सुबह शहर के कई व्यवसायियों ने थाना पहुंचकर चोरी की घटना की जानकारी पुलिस को दी।

घटना की सूचना मिलते ही हरिहरगंज पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर सह थाना प्रभारी वंश नारायण सिंह पुलिस दलबल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर चोरी की घटना का जायजा लिया। वहीं समाजसेवी कृष्णा कुमार क्रांतिकारी ने कहा कि बार बार चोरी की घटना से शहरवासियों में प्रशासन के प्रति असंतोष है । इस मामले को लेकर हरिहरगंज के व्यवसायी उच्च अधिकारियों से मिलेंगे । चोरी की घटना की सूचना मिलने पर डब्लू गुप्ता, छोटू गोस्वामी, ओम प्रकाश साव, गुड्डू गुप्ता, कैलाश साव सहित कई कारोबारी लोग घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे।

