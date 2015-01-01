पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पथराव:कादल में जिप सदस्य के वाहन पर पथराव

उंटारी रोडएक घंटा पहले
  • जिप सदस्य के साथ भोला सिंह, चंदन सिंह, दुदुन सिंह व यशवंत सिंह पूर्णतः सुरक्षित थे

उंटारी रोड प्रखंड के जिप सदस्य मनोज कुमार सिंह शुक्रवार रात मोहम्मदगंज थाना अंतर्गत सीमावर्त्ती ग्राम कादल में सड़क लुटेरे के हमले में बाल- बाल बच गए। जानकारी के अनुसार शुक्रवार मध्य रात्रि के लगभग एक बजे अपने चार साथियों के साथ मनाेज गढ़वा जिला के कांडी थाना के मोखापी ग्राम से शादी समारोह से लौट रहे थे।

इसी दौरान कादल से गुजरते वक़्त सुनसान सड़क से लगी झाड़ियों से उनके स्कॉर्पियो और पीछे चल रहे एक अन्य वाहन पर अचानक पथराव होने लगा, लेकिन दोनों वाहन के चालक अपनी सूझबूझ दिखाते हुए अपराधियों के हमले से बचते-बचाते वहां से सुरक्षित निकल गए। जिप सदस्य के साथ भोला सिंह, चंदन सिंह, दुदुन सिंह व यशवंत सिंह पूर्णतः सुरक्षित थे।

