पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राहत:भटक कर राउरकेला पहुंची बच्ची, घर लाने की तैयारी

महुआडांड़8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राउरकेला में बच्ची के साथ जवान।
  • बच्ची को सुरक्षित वापस लाने के लिए डीसी ने लिया संज्ञान, महुआडांड़ की बच्ची फुआ के घर गुमला में रहती थी

महुआडांड़ से भटक कर राउरकेला रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंची महुआडांड़ की बच्ची को सुरक्षित वापस लाने के लिए लातेहार जिले के उपायुक्त अबु इमरान के निर्देश पर लातेहार जिला एवं प्रखण्ड प्रशासन मंगलवार को और प्रयास तेज कर दिया है।

बताते चलें कि सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से मंगलवार को देर शाम जानकारी मिली कि महुआडांड़ थाना क्षेत्र स्थित ग्राम अहिरपुरवा, पंचायत चैनपुर की रहने वाली नाबालिग बच्ची दीपा बुनकर उम्र (16) पिता कामेश्वर बड़ाईक किसी तरह से भटकते भटकते राउरकेला रेलवे स्टेशन पहुंच गई।

वहां आरपीएफ के जवानों ने भटकती बच्ची को देख कर प्रारंभिक पूछताछ की तो पता चला कि वो बच्ची महुआडांड़ की रहने वाली है। आरपीएफ के जवानों ने उसे राउरकेला रेलवे चाइल्ड लाइन को सुरक्षित सौंप दिया। साथ ही सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से बच्ची के परिवार वालों को ढूंढने की गुहार लगायी जिसके बाद ये मैसेज सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से लातेहार डीसी अबु इमरान को जानकारी हुई।

जिसपर त्वरित संज्ञान लेते हुए लातेहार उपायुक्त अबु इमरान ने महुआडांड़ अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी नीत निखिल सुरीन एवं बीडीओ टुडू दिलीप को बच्ची को सुरक्षित लाने के लिए पहल करने का निर्देश दिया। साथ ही बच्ची के घर वालों तक भी मैसेज पहुंचाया गया। इस संबंध में बीडीओ टुडू दिलीप ने बताया कि दीपा को जल्द ही जिला मुख्यालय लाया जाएगा।

पिता बाेले-पैसे नहीं थे, इंटर में नहीं करा पाया दाखिला

इस संबंध में दीपा बुनकर के पिता कामेश्वर बड़ाईक ने कहा कि गरीबी के कारण आज यह नौबत आई है, मेरी चार लड़की और तीन लड़का हैं, दीपा सबसे बड़ी है। पत्नी बीमार रहतीं हैं, मैं मजदूरी का काम करता हूं, मेरे पास खेत एवं जमीन भी नहीं है। दीपा अपने फुआ (मुन्नी देवी) के पास परहाटोली पंचायत के विश्रामपुर गांव में रहती थीं। वह दो सालों से अपने फुआ के पास ही थी।

सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर में पढ़ाई करतीं थी। इसी वर्ष 2019 में मैट्रिक की परीक्षा पास की थी। पैसा नहीं होने के कारण इंटर में उसका नामांकन नहीं करा सकता था। फुआ के यहां से वह कब निकलीं यह हमें भी मालूम नहीं है, जब बात की ताे बताया गया कि दीपा चैनपुर में है। फिर वह कैसे राउरकेला पहुंची यह अब दीपा से बात करने के बाद ही पता चल पाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें