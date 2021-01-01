पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:बारियातू प्रखंड में 8ः30 बजे होगा झंडोत्तोलन

बारियातूएक घंटा पहले
  • बैठक में सर्वसम्मति से प्रखंड कार्यालय में पूर्वाह्न 8:30 बजे झंडोत्तोलन करने का निर्णय लिया गया

बारियातू प्रखंड कार्यालय के सभागार में गणतंत्र दिवस के सफल आयोजन व समय निर्धारण को लेकर रविवार को प्रमुख महावीर उरांव की अध्यक्षता में बैठक संपन्न हुई।

बैठक में सर्वसम्मति से प्रखंड कार्यालय में पूर्वाह्न 8:30 बजे झंडोत्तोलन करने का निर्णय लिया गया। वहीं, पशुपालन विभाग में 8:40 बजे, जेएमएम कार्यालय में 8:45 बजे, रामावि में 8:55 बजे, टीओपी में 9:10 बजे, आरजेडी कार्यालय में 9:20 बजे तिरंगा फहराया जाएगा।

