कार्रवाई:महिला पाॅकेटमार को ग्रामीणों ने पकड़कर पुलिस को सौंपा

महुआडांड3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छतीसगढ से महुआडांड़ आती हैं महिला पाॅकेटमार

थाना पुलिस ने छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य से महुआडांड आकर पाॅकिट मारी करते एक महिला पाॅकिटमार को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए महुआडांड थाना प्रभारी महेन्द्र करमाली ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार महिला पाॅकिटमार बराती गिरि पति सुरेन गिरि छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य के बलरामपुर जिला के कुशमी थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत मदगुरी ग्राम की रहने वाली है। थाना प्रभारी महेन्द्र करमाली ने बताया कि सोमवार को प्रकाश खलखो ग्राम शाहपुर उदालखांड़ थाना महुआडांड उम्र 60 वर्ष का रहने वाला महुआडांड बाजार सामान खरीदने आया था।

अपराह्न साढ़े तीन बजे के लगभग जीतु श्रृंगार दुकान के सामने खड़ा होकर टमाटर खरीद रहा था। उसी क्रम में महिला पाॅकिटमार बराती गिरि एवं उनके अन्य पांच साथी राजमनी गिरि बनवारी गिरि, सावित्री गिरि पति बनवारी गिरि, देवमती गिरि पति बली गिरि, सुनीता गिरि पति बिटु गिरि एवं पुकु गिरि पति विजय गिरि सभी मदगुरी थाना कुशमी जिला बलरामपुर की रहने वाली है। वे प्रकाश खलखो के पाॅकिट से 10000₹ निकाल कर भागने लगी।

