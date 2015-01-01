पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:किसी बालक के साथ अन्याय नहीं करने का संकल्प लिया

नावाबाजार15 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चाइल्ड लाइन से दोस्ती कार्यक्रम में पुलिस-प्रशासन ने लिया निर्णय

थाना परिसर मे महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्रालय के सौजन्य से संचालित संपूर्ण ग्राम विकास केंद्र द्वारा आयोजित चाइल्ड लाइन से दोस्ती कार्यक्रम के दौरान थाना प्रभारी वासुदेव मुंडा ने आह्वान किया कि हमसभी संकल्प करें कि किसी भी बच्चों के साथ कोई अन्याय नहीं होगा।

वहीं चाइल्ड लाइन के समन्वयक राजदेव प्रसाद वर्मा ने कहा कि कार्यक्रम के नाम से ही हमारा उद्देश्य स्पष्ट हो जाता है। चाइल्डलाइन से दोस्ती का मतलब है बच्चों के साथ दोस्ती कायम करना और उनकी तकलीफों को जानना। साथ ही उनके तकलीफों को दूर करना। इस कार्य को पूरा करने में प्रशासन के प्रत्येक अधिकारियों का सहयोग बच्चों को मिलना जरूरी है। इस कार्यक्रम के दौरान उपस्थित बच्चों को दोस्ती का बैंड उनकी कलाई पर बांधा गया। इस विषय पर 1098 टोल फ्री नंबर की जानकारी दी गई। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता थाना प्रभारी व संचालन चाइल्ड लाइन सदस्य पुष्पा कुमारी ने किया। कार्यक्रम में पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक- कुंदन कुमार पासवान, सुनील कुमार, रफीक अंसारी, कांस्टेबल अनीता रानी व अखिलेश कुमार बैठा, चाइल्डलाइन सदस्य सचिन कुमार के साथ बड़ी संख्या में बच्चे उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजैश ने 26/11 जैसे हमले की साजिश रची थी, मोदी बोले- आतंकियों के निशाने पर चुनाव थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें